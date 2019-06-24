The state's top governing authority for public schools has shuttered Smothers Academy, an F-rated charter school marketed to boys in Jefferson Parish, after officials cited it for "serious violations of law and policy."

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education revoked the school's charter on Thursday, two months after the state's Department of Education released a report alleging financial mismanagement, a failure to properly serve disabled student and other problems at the school.

The department later said the 463-student school on Jefferson Highway won't reopen for the 2019-20 school year.

The school's founder and CEO, Damon Smothers, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In April, state education officials said the school had failed to provide proper special education services to the roughly 40 percent of its enrolled students with disabilities.

Officials also alleged that Damon Smothers received an unauthorized advance from the school of $20,000, and that the school's administration used credit cards for personal expenses.

The report followed warnings in October 2017 that the school had violated the law by indicating it was for male students only. The state also accused Smothers of breaking nepotism laws by employing an immediate family member.

Smothers Academy was one of 43 Louisiana Type 2 charter schools authorized by the state, rather than by a local district. Such charters tend to have some kind of specialty and are open to students from other parishes.

Smothers Academy entered a charter agreement with BESE in 2016 after failing to receive charters from the Orleans Parish School Board in 2013 and the Jefferson Parish School Board in 2015.

Its website said the school focused on science, math, arts and sports. It also said it aimed to break the "school to prison pipeline" and to "rewrite the narrative with regard to male students and in particular, boys of color."

In an April interview, Smothers denied taking money improperly and said other issues had been addressed with a change in board leadership.

He called the academy "a great school" and said it had worked through "90 percent of the issues" flagged by officials.

After announcing the closure, state officials said the Jefferson Parish school system would mail families in that parish who had attended Smothers Academy registration information about other schools in their zones.

Orleans Parish families with students who are not yet enrolled in a school for 2019-20 are invited to late enrollment sessions at Dillard University, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day from July 15 to July 19.