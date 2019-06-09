Three weeks after seniors at John F. Kennedy High School walked across a stage to celebrate their "graduation," the New Orleans school's governing charter organization, the New Beginnings Schools Foundation, announced Sunday night that just under half of those students have actually been cleared to receive their diplomas.

Officials said the board, a team of consultants and outside lawyers, and the Louisiana Department of Education were still reviewing the graduation eligibility of 80 seniors amid grade-fixing allegations and other irregularities that have mired the foundation in controversy for months.

"While that work is ongoing, New Beginnings Schools Foundation today let 75 students and their families know that they have been certified as graduates in good standing, and that we are issuing diplomas to them immediately," Raphael Gang, the board's president, said in a statement.

+2 Students' graduation status remains in limbo as embattled New Beginnings Schools Foundation hires interim CEO Weeks after seniors at John F. Kennedy High School took part in a "graduation" ceremony that gave them no diplomas, leaders of the New Orleans…

Gang added that the board "will make decisions on graduation status" for the other half of the senior class as soon as possible.

He said he wanted "to emphasize that the fact that they are not included in the first group of diplomas should not be seen as any reflection on their status."

He promised to have an update for the rest of the students within a week.

Gang warned that some students will not be found to have met the standards for graduation, but that the school "will ensure that each has a plan and a path to gain the credits and skills that will lead to a diploma, and support from our school to do so."

The news came just a day after the charter organization's board unanimously named a new interim CEO to replace Michelle Blouin-Williams.

Kevin George, the superintendent of the St. John the Baptist Parish school district, is replacing Blouin-Williams, who formerly held high-ranking positions in the Jefferson and Orleans Parish school districts but resigned May 7 amid allegations of grade-fixing and improperly changing the minutes of board meetings.

TenSquare, a consulting firm, was hired to take over after Blouin-Williams' departure.

+2 New Beginnings to select interim CEO as probes involving grade-fixing allegations continue New Beginnings Schools Foundation, a charter school operator now under scrutiny from the state of Louisiana, will soon choose an interim CEO a…

The grade-fixing allegations surfaced in February after Runell King, a former data director, said he was wrongfully fired for alerting New Beginnings leaders that employees at Kennedy had manually changed grades for several students who took an Algebra III class taught by a teacher who left before the allegations were made.

King accused employees of changing F's to D's and D's to C's on the students' records, a move that could have helped more students graduate, thereby improving the school's overall performance score from the state.

As investigators looked into what implications the allegations and other related issues had for Kennedy High seniors, students and parents complained about officials refusing to turn over the students' transcripts and diplomas, throwing college plans into turmoil.

The seniors were given folders with no diplomas at the May 17 graduation ceremony.

N.O. high school withholding transcripts, diplomas from grads amid grade-fixing investigation Officials at John F. Kennedy High School in New Orleans are withholding transcripts and diplomas from students in this year’s senior class dur…

In addition to Kennedy High School, New Beginnings has run two other schools in Orleans Parish: Pierre A. Capdau Charter School, a D-rated school, and Medard H. Nelson Charter School, which will not reopen this fall due to failing grades.

In his statement, Gang said he wanted to "provide clarity and peace of mind to families" as soon as possible, which is why he announced the school would be issuing diplomas immediately for students who have been cleared. However, he said the team was still "sifting through an enormous amount of information" to provide accurate information on the other students.

"We apologize deeply that the actions of adults in our school have led to frustration for many students and families. We share their anger," Gang said. "They deserve better, and we are committed to delivering the school they deserve."