The president of Jesuit High School sought to reassure a shaken Jesuit community Thursday that while he was “horrified” by the sexual abuse that took place at the school dating back to the 1970s, that “disgusting time in our history” is long past.

“What happened then is very different from what happens now,” the Rev. Christopher Fronk said during an afternoon staff meeting that opened with a prayer for the abuse victims. “Jesuit High School of the ’70s and ’80s is not the Jesuit High School of today.”

Fronk, who took over as president of the all-boys college prep school in 2017, moved quickly to address an article in The Advocate on Thursday that detailed a series of sexual abuse allegations and previously undisclosed settlements made between the Jesuits and victims of sexual abuse.

In addition to holding the faculty and staff meeting, a recording of which was obtained by The Advocate, Fronk sent a letter via email to alumni and families of students at the highly regarded school that echoed his remarks during the meeting.

“I assure you, we are all committed to the safety of everyone on campus,” Fronk wrote in the letter, in which he reminded community members of the need to be vigilant and immediately report any instances of inappropriate behavior to the proper authorities.

Fronk was not at Jesuit in 2012, when his predecessor, the late Rev. Raymond Fitzgerald, helped negotiate a settlement between the Jesuit order’s local officials and Richard Windmann, who grew up near the Mid-City high school and said he was repeatedly raped on the Jesuit campus in his adolescent years by a campus maintenance man named Peter Modica.

The Advocate report detailed the allegations, as well as the settlement with Windmann, which had not been previously disclosed.

In addition, the report described two other settlements made by local Jesuit officials in the late 2000s to compensate victims for sexual abuse at the hands of some of the high school’s employees decades earlier.

Windmann, born in 1965, was not a Jesuit student but was befriended by Modica while playing basketball with friends on the school grounds. Windmann told The Advocate he was raped multiple times over a period of years by Modica on the Jesuit campus, including in the janitor’s office as well as at least once in a chapel on the grounds.

On one occasion, Windmann said, the Rev. Neil Carr, a Jesuit priest and teacher, entered the room and began masturbating while Windmann was being raped by Modica.

Local Jesuit officials and Windmann eventually settled the claims out of court for $450,000, according to interviews and documents obtained by The Advocate.

Earlier, the school had reached similar agreements related to allegations of abuse in the 1970s involving former employees Claude Ory — a religious brother — and Donald Dickerson, who later became a priest.

Modica, Carr and Dickerson are all dead. Ory apparently is living in Baltimore.

Carr, Dickerson and Ory were all given out-of-state assignments after leaving Jesuit High, and all faced well-publicized accusations of sexual misconduct linked to those places.

In his address to the faculty Thursday, Fronk said he learned of the allegations and the settlements when contacted by The Advocate on Wednesday. He told his staff he was sickened and could not sleep that night.

He also was asked by a friend whether he regretted coming to Jesuit.

“My answer will always be, from the bottom of my heart, I have no regrets,” he wrote in the letter to alumni and parents. “Jesuit continues to make a difference in the lives of our students, in the New Orleans community, and in our world.”

A week after the announcement that Jesuit had registered a state-leading 27 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, Fronk said the school “remains a great place.”

He asked his listeners to pray for those who had been abused. “I’ve had to deal with this stuff on past assignments, and it’s horrible,” he said. “Prayers are always welcome. Prayers are always needed. And prayers do make a difference.”

Fronk listed the background checks and certifications Jesuit employees now have to complete before they are hired, and he referred to how guests are required to have their driver’s licenses scanned if they want to step onto the campus.

He reminded the faculty and staff of state laws requiring all of them to alert authorities when they have information suggesting a student might have been sexually abused.

“We’re doing what we can, and I think it’s making a difference. I cannot stress enough to each one of you (that) each one of us is important to keeping this a safe environment,” Fronk said.

“We’re going through a rough part. But don’t let that taint you or how you continue to proceed here, how you teach, how you work, how you impact our students, how you remind them that each one of us has an obligation to make the world a better place.”