Crescent Leadership Academy, an alternative charter school that serves students who have been expelled from other public schools because of behavioral or other problems, will close at the end of the month, according to a letter from Orleans Parish Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr.
Lewis said the charter board’s decision to shutter the school in the middle of the school year is “unacceptable and goes against everything we stand for as a community of educators leading schools in our unique system.”
The school, at 2701 Lawrence St. in Algiers, enrolls 66 students in grades 7 to 12.
“I have spoken to the leadership at CLA to express my deep disappointment in the timing of this decision,” Lewis wrote in the letter to other school leaders. “Additionally, we will be investigating this decision to surrender and pursuing any recourse where needed.”
Crescent Leadership Academy is the second charter school to close abruptly this year in New Orleans.
Last spring, Cypress Academy’s board voted to close that elementary school because of budgetary concerns just days before the end of the school year. After an outcry from parents who were left scrambling to find a school for the fall, the Orleans Parish School Board agreed to keep the school open and run it directly for two years.
The decision will leave New Orleans without any alternative school setting for seventh- and eighth-graders who have been expelled. The city’s two other alternative programs serve only high school students.
Warren Atkins, Jr., board president for Crescent Leadership Academy, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why the school is shutting down.
But it appears from board minutes that the school's enrollment has been in decline. A year after the alternative school opened in 2012, it enrolled 250 students, according to a report in The Times-Picayune. The board's minutes also hint at budgetary concerns amid a new payment system and a strained relationship with the school district.
In his letter, Lewis said the district’s Student Hearing Office is meeting individually with each student and their family.
Twenty-four students who were expelled from other schools will have their expulsion terms cut short and will be allowed to enroll in another school. The students who chose to attend Crescent Leadership Academy also can transfer to a new school.
Those students whose expulsion terms are not reduced will be transferred to The NET or ReNEW Accelerated High School, the city’s other alternative schools. Unlike Crescent Leadership Academy, The NET and ReNEW do not serve middle school students.
“Moving forward, unless we identify a new middle school alternative site, all K-8 expulsions will result in a transfer to another traditional school setting,” Lewis said.