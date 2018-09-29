Just three years ago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency declared that St. John the Baptist Parish had the highest cancer risk from airborne pollutants of any similar jurisdiction nationwide because of the “likely carcinogen” chloroprene, resulting in controversy and a federal lawsuit aimed at a local chemical plant.
Now, there’s more sobering news for residents in the River Parishes: Another, potentially more toxic chemical called ethylene oxide has likely been released into the air in excessive amounts, according to the most recent National Air Toxics Assessment, an EPA report released once every three years.
Ethylene oxide — a chemical the EPA says is a proven carcinogen, or cancer-causing agent, for humans — is produced throughout the United States but is put out in disproportionately high amounts in St. Charles Parish, where scientists say residents in one census tract face the highest risk in the country of developing lymphoid or breast cancers from it.
And it isn't just St. Charles. Plants throughout the Mississippi River's industrial corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans are releasing the chemical, raising health concerns for residents in St. John and Ascension parishes, among others.
The man-made chemical, used in the production of antifreeze and polyester and to sterilize medical equipment, has been produced in Louisiana for decades. On the west bank of St. Charles, ethylene oxide has been made at the Union Carbide Corp. plant since the late 1960s.
A spokeswoman with Dow Chemical Co., which owns Union Carbide, acknowledged that the company is one of the largest producers of ethylene oxide in the country but says it has “safely produced” it in St. Charles Parish since Dow took ownership of the plant in 2001.
Before the acquisition, two petrochemical plants located in Taft and Hahnville functioned as separate facilities. The plant operations were then merged into one 2,000-acre complex in Hahnville, renamed St. Charles Operations after Dow bought Union Carbide.
“Dow is compliant with the current EPA regulations,” said Ashley Mendoza, the company’s public affairs manager. “We have always operated within our permitted emission standards.”
While the plant has long met those industry standards, scientists’ understanding of the dangers associated with the chemical has changed over time, according to the EPA. It was only in 2016 that the chemical was categorized as a carcinogen.
The change in classification brings greater demand for tighter regulation that could bring down acceptable emission levels. Agency scientists say they will now review the Clean Air Act and “evaluate opportunities” to reduce the emissions nationwide.
The EPA will also determine whether more immediate emission reduction strategies are necessary in local areas, scientists said in a release. Based on the data, those areas could include St. Charles and St. John parishes.
A slow process
But the process could take time. First, the agency has to figure out just how much of the chemical is permeating the air.
To do that, the EPA will have to develop new monitoring techniques because current methods, including traditional air quality monitoring, aren’t sensitive enough, according to the agency.
“Facility emissions testing, combined with air-quality modeling, can provide a more complete picture of ethylene oxide in the air ... than air-quality monitoring can currently provide,” the EPA scientists said.
In the meantime, residents in St. John worry that they’re facing a double whammy of dangerous chemical exposures.
Union Carbide is just downriver from Denka Performance Elastomer in LaPlace. Denka is the only plant in the country producing chloroprene and was the focus of the previous air toxins report released in 2015.
“I just feel like I want to vomit. I feel like I want to cry," said a tearful Cindy Russo, who lives in LaPlace. "I just feel so helpless. And you know, these two chemicals we’re talking about — that’s just two. There’s hundreds of other chemicals being manufactured out there.”
At a recent meeting of the activist group Concerned Citizens of St. John, Wilma Subra, an environmental scientist with the Louisiana Environmental Action Network, called ethylene oxide “much more toxic” than chloroprene.
Chloroprene is categorized as a "likely carcinogen," according to the EPA, whereas the classification for ethylene oxide was changed to "carcinogenic to humans" two years ago.
And while exposure to chloroprene can result in symptoms like breathing ailments, skin conditions and rapid heartbeat, Subra said limited evidence shows ethylene oxide could cause spontaneous abortions, damage to developing fetuses and harm to the brain and nervous system.
As she presented a 23-page report on the chemical, many audience members gasped. Some wiped away tears.
“I’m scared to breathe,” said Tish Taylor, a member of the group.
Ethylene oxide, which appears in gas and liquid forms, has been around since 1859, when it was first prepared by a French chemist named Charles-Adolphe Wurst.
During World War I, it was used as a precursor in making the chemical weapon mustard gas. Production was altered in 1931 by French chemist Theodore Lefort, who figured out how to make it directly from ethylene by using silver as a catalyst.
The chemical is now used primarily as an intermediate, meaning it is used to make other chemicals, and as a sterilizing agent for medical equipment. It’s also used as a fumigating agent for spices.
As a gas, the chemical has the odor of ether — a slightly sweet smell, according to scientists.
The EPA officially deemed the chemical to be a carcinogen in a report issued in December 2016, but it had said in draft reviews as early as 2014 that the chemical could cause cancer to people who breathe it in over a long term.
Scientists with the agency found the chemical to be carcinogenic to laboratory animals, inducing tumors in the lymphatic system, brain, lung, uterus and mammary gland, according to a 2014 assessment.
The agency also said there was evidence that it was dangerous to humans and caused lymphoid and breast cancers in exposed workers.
Based on the studies and evidence, the EPA determined that over a lifetime — measured as 70 years — a person could contract those cancers if they were exposed to 0.003 micrograms per cubic meter constantly, every day.
By comparison, chloroprene is considered risky at a constant exposure of 0.2 micrograms per cubic meter, the EPA has said.
Risk in River Parishes
As of 2016, there were 118 industrial facilities releasing ethylene oxide in the U.S., according to the NATA report, which was released this year but uses emissions data from 2014.
Thirteen of those facilities are in Louisiana.
In one census tract in St. Charles Parish — just across the river from the Union Carbide plant — constant exposure to the emissions would result in an estimated 710 people out of a million contracting cancer. That's a jaw-dropping figure, considering that the upper limit of what national regulators deem acceptable is 100 people in a million. The national average is just 1.3 people in a million.
The risk varies widely even in tracts that neighbor each other in a single parish. In St. Charles, for example, the risk ranges anywhere from 19 to 211 people per million. In the six census tracts encompassing St. John, the cancer risk ranges from 182 to 317 people per million, according to the NATA map — all above the acceptable level.
In 2016, Union Carbide produced an estimated 30,700 pounds of ethylene oxide, and an estimated 5,100 pounds of the produced gas escaped into the air, according to an EPA database. The only U.S. industrial facility releasing more ethylene oxide into the air is in Port Neches, Texas, according to a separate EPA database.
In St. John Parish, a chemical company called Evonik Materials Corp. also added to the area’s emissions of the carcinogen. Data collected from the EPA show it released about 1,300 pounds into the air in 2016.
By comparison, the EPA data show other plants released minimal pollution in producing the chemical.
The fact that the EPA hasn’t begun monitoring the air quality or the chemical emissions coming from the plants came as a surprise for some River Parishes residents who have been closely tracking the EPA's air quality data on chloroprene for more than a year now.
But Subra said that ethylene oxide isn't one of the chemicals the EPA is testing for right now, in part because the chemical was so recently categorized as a carcinogen, and in part because the equipment in place now isn't sensitive enough to measure for it.
“You can’t just do a canister test for it,” Subra said, underscoring that because such tiny amounts are thought to cause health risks, it has to be measured in thousandths of a microgram per cubic meter.
The EPA has estimated the cancer risk, however, based on how much of the chemical the plants put out each year. The science isn’t perfect, as estimates based on production are different from measuring how much of the chemical actually escapes from the facility into the air, and also how much of it sticks around in communities after wind and other environmental factors come into play.
Local government officials said little when shown the results, with a spokeswoman for the St. Charles Parish administration, Adrienne Bourgeois, saying that “it would be inappropriate to comment on this matter at this time." Baileigh Rebowe, a spokeswoman for the St. John administration, did not return a call seeking comment.
Gregory Langley, a spokesman with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, said the department is aware of the NATA report and plans to meet with facilities producing ethylene oxide to discuss "possible emissions reduction options," but that there is "no timetable for reductions or monitoring at present."
He also underscored that the LSU Tumor Registry shows no increased incidence of cancers associated with ethylene oxide in St. Charles and St. John parishes.
Moreover, Langley said that industry would be challenging the science behind the NATA report. The industry's trade association, the American Chemical Council, will be filing a "request for correction," asking the EPA to withdraw the data behind the study, he said.
Chuck Brown, the DEQ secretary, has challenged previous EPA recommendations.
When the latest NATA study showed St. John had the highest risk of cancer from airborne pollutants due to chloroprene, Brown told Parish Council members and residents that there was "no smoking gun" and that the health-based exposure limit the EPA suggested for emissions was not "enforceable."
Regarding chloroprene, he also said the best way to cut emissions is to maintain a good "working relationship" with the plant.
High risk from chloroprene
The latest NATA report has created a feeling of déjà vu for many members of the Concerned Citizens of St. John, which was formed after the EPA’s previous report was released in 2015.
That study found St. John the Baptist Parish had the highest risk of cancer anywhere in the nation due to chloroprene.
Environmentalists traced the chloroprene risk back to the Denka plant in LaPlace. After the study, the company agreed with state regulators to cut emissions of chloroprene — which had been spewing from its plant in St. John for decades — by 85 percent.
Denka spent the better part of 2017 working to achieve that goal amid withering criticism from local environmentalists, retrofitting the plant with more than $35 million worth of equipment that officials said would reduce the discharge of toxic chemicals.
While the company had drastically reduced ambient chloroprene readings by the middle of 2018, that decline didn’t immediately relieve pressure on the company to do more. That’s because scientists said emissions hadn’t dropped to what the EPA considers a safe level, and local activists continue to insist that the plant is a health hazard.
That’s what led 13 St. John residents to file a lawsuit against Denka demanding the plant stop or significantly reduce production until the plant reaches a level of 0.2 micrograms of chloroprene per cubic meter of air, which the EPA calls the upper limit for safe exposure.
Attorneys for Denka argue that the 0.2 threshold is far too low, and that the 13 residents failed to prove that chloroprene from the plant is responsible for the health issues they allege they have suffered.
Denka filed a motion to dismiss the suit, and U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman sided with the company, calling the lawsuit “wholly defective” in a July 26 ruling. He did, however, give the 13 plaintiffs a chance to file amended claims, which they did on Aug. 9. The judge could rule on the amended lawsuit at any time.
In the meantime, residents say they’re still shocked that companies in Louisiana are permitted to release chemicals in amounts the EPA says put human health at risk.
“I’m just as shocked as I was the first time,” said Russo, the LaPlace resident. “I’m dumbfounded that ... we can be put in this situation, that it has come down to this, that these things are allowed to happen so that other people can make profits.”