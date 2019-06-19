The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday unexpectedly rejected a proposal by a Marrero tank farm to build 11 new tanks, heeding the pleas of several residents, including state Rep. Pat Connick, who spoke against the plan during more than an hour of debate.
Officials from Kinder Morgan, which operates a liquid storage facility where the Harvey Canal meets the Mississippi River, applied earlier this year to the parish for a permit to build the new tanks, in which they hoped to store petroleum distillates, which are combustible liquids.
The proposal came up for a vote just a month after the council approved a request by a different company to build new storage tanks on its west bank facility.
The Kinder Morgan proposal originally came before the council in May but was tabled so that Councilman Paul Johnston, in whose district the facility lies, could hold a public meeting on it.
When it came back before the council, the proposal included several amendments that Johnston said came out of the concerns raised at the meeting, which was held earlier in June.
Among the amendments was a requirement to install foam chambers on each of the tanks to help fight any fires that might occur. Others were to install air quality monitoring stations around the facility and to post an emergency number at prominent places, according to a copy of the ordinance. With those amendments and others in place, the item appeared headed for easy passage.
But then came a parade of residents, including Connick and retired state District Judge Melvin Zeno, who urged the council to at least defer the proposal.
"Why do they need to come to Jefferson Parish and drop 11 tanks here?" Zeno asked. "I would suggest that the council defer and have other eyes look at this project."
Connick, R-Marrero, said he had just learned of the plan and questioned the benefit for Jefferson Parish. Like Zeno, he urged the council to postpone action on the measure.
Dean McInnis, a Kinder Morgan official, said the company had done everything it could be a good neighbor. He said the company purchased additional equipment for the Marrero Harvey Fire Department, agreed to install air monitoring sites and foam chambers on the tanks, and agreed to notify the parish if the company planned to change the chemicals stored on the site.
What's more, he said, the company would not be refining any chemicals on the site, so there would be no odors and only limited emissions.
"Kinder Morgan is not processing any refining of the materials," he said. "It’s coming in and going out."
Marrero Harvey Fire Department Chief Don Robertson also spoke in favor of the plan, saying the safety plans were sound and that he felt confident that his department could handle any emergencies.
But Susan Frey, who said she lives just 300 feet from the site along Fourth Street in Marrero, said the expansion would be bad news for her.
"It’s a horrible feeling," she said. "Maybe Kinder Morgan could buy us all out and we can go where we will be safer."
After the debate concluded, Johnston said that complaints about a lack of public notice were fair. "We're trying to change the system," he said, noting that his office sent out approximately 1,700 letters and only about 55 people attended the town hall meeting he held.
But, he said, the residents convinced him. "I move to defer," he said. But by law, Wednesday was the last possible day the item could be considered. A deferral motion was out of order, said Terri Wilkinson, director of the parish's Planning Department. The only acceptable motion was one to deny the application, she said.
"I move to deny," Johnston said. The council, in line with its practice of deferring to district council members on issues in their districts, voted unanimously to deny.
Outside, a tearful Frey said she was relieved.
"I am just tired" by the process, she said, smiling through tears. "I was surprised."