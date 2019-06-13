State Attorney General Jeff Landry has approved a request from state environmental regulators to file suit against Denka Performance Elastomer, a chemical plant in LaPlace that has come under fire in recent years for the amount of chloroprene that it spews into the air.
Activists and politicians said the decision was a remarkable reversal for state officials who have repeatedly told St. John the Baptist Parish residents not to worry about chloroprene emissions, even though the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency designated the chemical a "likely carcinogen" in 2010.
Anne Rolfes, executive director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, a nonprofit environmental organization, said it's extremely rare for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to bring legal action against industrial plants.
“I don’t remember them doing it, period,” Rolfes said. "That’s our No. 1 compliant, our consistent complaint with the agency — they don’t take decisive action to protect the people.”
Landry authorized the suit in a June 7 letter, saying it was the best course of action for the state agency. Officials with the LDEQ have declined to say when the federal lawsuit would be filed, or what parts of the Clean Air Act and other environmental laws it will say the plant has broken.
In addition to Denka, the department has stated its intention to sue E.I. du Pont de Nemours, which owns the land under the chloroprene plant and ran the plant itself before Denka bought it in 2015.
St. John residents, along with the attorneys representing them in state and federal lawsuits against the plant, have been especially critical of LDEQ Secretary Chuck Carr Brown, a former petrochemical industry consultant who once accused Denka's critics of "fear mongering."
"Chuck Brown has consistently taken the position that there is nothing to worry about. He's said to these people who are experiencing cancer, that there's nothing to worry about, there's no real emergency," said John Cummings, an attorney behind several plaintiffs' lawsuits against Denka. "Now what the DEQ is saying is that ... the air is not safe. He has to take a position against himself when filing that lawsuit."
According to their request, the environmental officials intend to pursue a civil action, or a formal lawsuit filed in federal court when a company has failed to meet statutory or regulatory requirements, or failed to comply with an administrative order.
While that's not unheard of for the state agency, EPA audits, including one filed in 2011, show that Louisiana has long ranked among the worst states at enforcing clean air, clean water and hazardous waste laws.
In fact, LDEQ has been a plaintiff in a U.S. District Court civil suit only about a dozen times since 1999, records show.
Most of the civil petitions have involved companies in the petrochemical industry. And, in most cases, the U.S. Department of Justice has served as a co-plaintiff, on behalf of the EPA. The cases largely resulted in consent decrees and civil penalties, according to an EPA database.
State Rep. Randal Gaines, a Democrat from LaPlace, attributed the escalation in enforcement to public pressure being created by more widespread news coverage.
"With the River Parishes being saturated with industrial plants, it doesn’t take much to ignite a lot of tension about the cancer rate and the possible threat to the environment because of the number of plants," Gaines said. "Denka might be absorbing a lot of the discontent. They are the whipping post, unfortunately for them. It’s gotten a lot of press. That may be what’s compelling the administration to take steps on it."
But Matthew Block, executive counsel for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said the agency isn't reacting to external forces.
"There’s no pressure coming from the governor’s office to take a particular course of action other than to play by the rules," he said. "DEQ is not taking into account the publicity on this. They are taking into account the proper course."
The request to sue comes three years after the EPA sent investigators into the Denka plant for five days to find out why it was discharging concerning amounts of chloroprene.
In 2017, it was revealed that an EPA inspection of the plant done the year before found about 50 potential violations of the Clean Air Act. As is typical in federal and state enforcement cases, the probe has continued for years while regulators get feedback from the company, which they consider when deciding whether or not to take action.
That year, the chemical company also signed an administrative order of consent with the LDEQ agreeing to reduce its emissions by 85 percent. State officials said Denka had to meet that mandate by June 15 or face stricter enforcement, including potential fines.
Before Denka took ownership, DuPont had produced chloroprene in St. John Parish for about 50 years to make neoprene, a synthetic used to make wetsuits, electric insulation and other products.
However, an air toxics assessment done in 2015 showed that St. John Parish had the highest cancer risk from airborne pollutants of any place in the nation — and that it was because of the chloroprene plant.
The report gave federal and state agencies new impetus to better understand how the plant controlled its emissions, and it served as a catalyst for a new series of actions.
The agencies began working together to monitor air quality around the plant and, after data came back showing high levels of chloroprene, Denka voluntarily entered the consent agreement with the state.
Denka spokesman Jim Harris has promised that the company will reduce chloroprene emissions to levels required by the state, and he has called it a "responsible operator" focused on reducing "environmental footprint where possible." The assurances, however, haven't assuaged neighbors' concerns.
Hugh Lambert, an attorney for hundreds of residents who have filed a suit against Denka, said the state's intended enforcement action against Denka is long overdue.
"Not protecting public health and safety in the face of a known, continuing violation of an emission standard is just nonsensical," Lambert said. "It’s something that shouldn't be allowed by the federal or state or any other regulatory agencies."
Staff writer Tyler Bridges contributed to this report.