Corey Claude's construction crew spent Monday breaking up a concrete sidewalk in downtown New Orleans and trying desperately to stay cool.

Claude was sitting in his air-conditioned truck, about 50 feet or so from the corner of Camp and Julia streets. But even though he was keeping cool, his mind was on the heat. He had to make sure his crew stayed hydrated and safe during their 10-hour work day.

"We take breaks about every 45 minutes," said Claude, who works for Dieudonne Enterprises, a construction firm based in Harahan. In the back of the truck was a large ice chest filled with bottled water and sports drinks.

For a crew with fewer than five people, "we go through about three cases of water a day," he said.

Construction workers and anyone else forced to be outside early this week will be facing a blistering late-summer heat wave.

On Monday, New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport set a record high of 98. The previous record was 95 set in 1995. Baton Rouge hit 96, falling two degrees short of the record set in 1927.

Another record could fall Tuesday in New Orleans as the forecast high and the record high for Sept. 18 are both 94 degrees. Baton Rouge will likely fall a few degrees short of its record of 98.

Temperatures have soared into the mid- to upper 90s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. The heat has put a strain on the power grid and led to more requests for services for those most vulnerable to the heat, including the elderly and homeless populations, officials said.

The situation was exacerbated for about 7,500 Entergy New Orleans customers early Monday when a cat found its way into a substation and knocked out power for several hours. It was restored by about 10:20 a.m., before the hottest part of the day.

The culprit for the latest heat wave is a zone of high pressure parked right above the Gulf Coast, said Robert Ricks of the National Weather Service. It's keeping the air largely dry and hot from east Texas to Georgia.

The heat is putting some local services under stress. The organization that oversees power generation across 15 states on Monday urged member utilities to produce as much electricity as they could during the day. The organization, known as MISO, cited elevated temperatures and "higher than forecasted load" as the reasons for the unusually high need.

Charities that serve the homeless population have also stepped up hydration efforts.

Michael Acaldo, the president of St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge, which serves meals to needy folks, said his agency needs donated bottled water and sports drinks.

"We're trying to keep them well-hydrated," he said. "We allow them to drink as much as they need, and we give them a drink to go." The agency, which is on pace to serve more than 270,000 meals this year, another record, is accustomed to dealing with Louisiana's hot summers. But this heat wave, coming in mid-September, is a bit unusual, Acaldo said.

"You never know when another hot streak is going to hit," he said.

Similar efforts are underway in New Orleans, where outreach teams from UNITY GNO are handing out cold bottled water and cups of ice to homeless people. They also are reminding about air-conditioned daytime shelters such as the Harry Tompson Center at 1803 Gravier St. and the Community Resource and Referral Center at 1530 Gravier, according to Angela Patterson of UNITY.

Others are also taking precautions. Jefferson Parish Chief Operating Officer Keith Conley said the parish was working with its Department of Senior Services and had also implemented procedures to limit its outdoors-working crews' exposure to the heat.

Temperatures should slowly drop throughout the week, and by the weekend they should approach normal seasonal highs in the upper 80s, said Ricks, of the weather service.

One of Claude's workers, who didn't want to give his name, sauntered over to the truck in the mid-afternoon sun. He grabbed a water bottle and a sports drink from the cooler and guzzled them quickly.

"I'm drinking all the time," he said with a laugh as he headed back to work.