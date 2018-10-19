WASHINGTON — A sprawling riverside federal research lab tucked in the Maryland countryside just outside of Washington has for the past half-century been the most fertile breeding ground for endangered whooping cranes.
But about half the lab’s remaining flock took flight this week, packed in crates in the cargo hold of a U.S. Coast Guard plane bound for New Orleans as the federal Patuxent Wildlife Research Center winds down its ground-breaking whooping crane breeding program.
Twenty of the whooping cranes aboard Wednesday's unusual flight — each of them hatched and reared at the Patuxent lab — will make their permanent home at New Orleans’ Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center, where they’ll bolster a nascent local breeding program supporting the still-tenuous wild flocks of the majestic birds.
Once the cranes settle into their pens on the center’s 1,100-acre facility on the West Bank of New Orleans, researchers hope they’ll start laying eggs and rearing chicks that will eventually end up joining reintroduced flocks in the wild, including a growing group of cranes in western Louisiana.
The whooping crane — a majestic white-feathered bird with a black-tipped wingspan of more than seven feet — once perched on the brink of extinction.
In 1941, fewer than two dozen of the birds remained in a single flock that ranged from northern Canada to the marshy Gulf Coast of southeastern Texas.
That flock — which is currently making its annual winter migration down from Canada’s Wood Buffalo National Park to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge near Corpus Christi — has since rebounded to more than 500 birds.
Captive breeding of whooping cranes, an effort pioneered and led by scientists at the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center, has also bolstered the species by building up reintroduced flocks with young cranes hatched in captivity.
The effort began in earnest after the lab, located about halfway between Washington and Baltimore on the banks of the Patuxent River, received a broken-winged young crane named Canus in 1966. The bird had been captured on the breeding grounds in Canada’s Northwest Territories.
Scientists at Patuxent have since devised a number of tricks for rearing whooping cranes, donning white costumes to interact with the birds and using crane puppets for feeding. For a number of years, biologists used ultralight aircraft in an effort to teach the cranes to migrate.
In recent years, they’ve raised roughly 30 chicks every year to bolster reintroduced flock in Louisiana and another that migrates between Wisconsin and Florida.
That success is part of the reason the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center is shutting down its crane program, said John French, the center’s director.
The facility’s mission is to study endangered species, French said, and not simply breed them. Facing recent budget cuts and limited resources, the federal facility is turning over the breeding effort to a number of research institutes, including the Audubon Institute.
“We know how to breed these birds in captivity, we know how to train them for release,” French said. “It’s time for this program to be handed over to someone to take over. There will be other challenges in the world of endangered species and wildlife management that we’ll need to meet, programs that aren’t nearly as well-developed or matured.”
The Species Survival Center in New Orleans has housed a handful of whooping cranes for nearly two decades and for years shipped whooping crane eggs to Patuxent to be hatched and raised, said Richard Dunn, the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center’s assistant curator.
Dunn said the Species Survival Center began raising chicks of its own last year as Patuxent made plans to hand off its flock, rearing a cohort of a dozen whooping cranes that were released at the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Cameron Parish.
“It’s a transitional moment, it’s a huge one,” for whooping crane conservation efforts in Louisiana, said Dunn. “The majority of the chicks were raised at Patuxent and they had the staff to help raise a lot of chicks. That’s a big undertaking when you think about a bird that takes that much time and energy.”
The Louisiana flock of whooping cranes — once native to the state — was launched in 2011 when 10 birds from Patuxent were set free in the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Vermilion Parish.
It’s since grown to 66 whooping cranes that live across southwest Louisiana year-round, boosted in large part by additional cranes hatched in captivity and released into the wild, said Sara Zimorski, a biologist who leads the whooping crane program for the Louisiana Department of Fish and Wildlife. The birds are the first in the state since 1950.
The whooping cranes in Louisiana hatched and raised five fledglings over the past year, a success celebrated by state biologists but not yet enough offspring to sustain the flock. Cranes don’t reach sexual maturity until they’re 3 to 5 years old, Zimorski said, and are particular about their breeding habits.
“For the first seven years of the project, Patuxent raised the majority of the birds that we’ve received and released down here,” Zimorski said. “We are incredibly grateful to Patuxent for everything they’ve done for whooping crane conservation over the years.”
The end of Patuxent’s breeding program comes as the whooping crane population has steadily rebounded. But major challenges remain, including securing enough safe habitat for the whooping cranes as they begin to spread out beyond the confines of wildlife refuges.
“They’re certainly in a much, much stronger position today than when we got started 50 years ago,” said French, the Patuxent director. “The numbers are much, much greater. There are 750 or 800 birds alive today when, back in the 1940s, there were 22 birds alive, which is vanishingly small.”
Just when the whooping cranes who flew into New Orleans on Wednesday from Patuxent will begin laying eggs remains to be seen. Cranes, Zimorski said, are notoriously finicky about reproduction and often put off mating until they’ve become comfortable in their new surroundings.
Once chicks begin hatching at the Species Survival Center, Dunn said, they’ll be raised both by pairs of whooping crane parents — and by biologists dressed up in crane-like costumes.
“It’s almost like a big canvas sheet that they’re wearing and we have a crane puppet head that we walk around and feed the chicks with,” Dunn said.
At three months, the chicks will move into a bigger enclosure together at the West Bank facility to socialize with their cohort. By the time they hit seven months, Dunn said, they’ll be trucked out to Rockefeller or White Lake wildlife refuges in western Louisiana to spend one more month in a temporary pen before being set loose.