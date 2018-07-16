Jefferson Parish has halted collection of liquid industrial waste at its landfill near Waggaman and is looking at other possible changes as complaints of intolerable smells and health problems mount, many from across the Mississippi River in Harahan and River Ridge.

State environmental and parish officials point out that the landfill has not been definitively identified as the source of the odors and that other potential sources abound. There are two other landfills nearby, not to mention barges and trains that move through the area.

But the nature of the odor — a chemical stink that residents say burns their eyes, noses and throats and may be behind a recent rash of nosebleeds — and the direction of the wind when the sickening air arrives have refocused attention on problems at the landfill.

“People are having real effects from this,” said Lindsey Capdepon, a Harahan resident and moderator of the Facebook group Harahan/River Ridge Air Quality. “This is becoming an environmental crisis, and it’s a health crisis as well.”

The parish ordered contractor IESI Louisiana, a subsidiary of Progressive Waste Solutions of Houston, to stop taking in liquid industrial waste at the Waggaman site as of July 2. IESI began converting liquid waste to a solid onsite about a year ago.

Although it is only one of three landfills in the Waggaman area, “we do realize we may be a contributory factor to the odor issue,” the parish said in a written statement last week.

On that count, Capdepon agrees, and she also believes the problem could involve multiple sources. But she and other residents think there are other problems at the parish landfill that could be causing some odors, noting that the smell has persisted on several days since the ban on liquid waste collection was imposed.

“I’m not sure that’s the main reason for the smell,” she said.

She said that as recently as Thursday night, the smell was back and at full strength, as strong inside her house as outside.

“It’s a very claustrophobic feeling,” she said. “You just can’t get clean air.”

Residents say the pungent chemical smell began showing up late last year and was soon found to arrive with shifting winds.

Spurred by the flood of complaints, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality brought one of its mobile air-monitoring labs to Harahan for a week in late April for tests, which found elevated — but not harmful — levels of methane and hydrogen sulphide.

“It appeared that the general direction was (from) the landfill operations on the west bank,” said Mike Algero, DEQ’s surveillance division administrator.

Capdepon said she was skeptical at the time that the odor could be coming from the west bank landfills, but her doubts were erased on May 17, when she decided to drive to Waggaman. There, she ran into a half-mile stretch of River Road downwind from the landfills where the burning sensation was worse than ever, even though her car's windows were up.

“It was so bad over there that my whole face burned,” she recalled Friday. “I’ve never experienced anything like that. It was very disturbing.”

Keith Conley, the parish’s chief operating officer, said the landfill has not been cited for violating any air-quality standards, “but you can smell it,” he conceded.

“We have no clue what the source of the odors is. Nobody does,” he said, noting that the parish has been working with DEQ and has been in touch with the privately operated River Birch landfill nearby. “We’re working together to try to identify what the source of the odor is.”

Conley said the parish initiated a review of the landfill, having discovered soon after Parish President Mike Yenni took office in January 2016 that the facility had “a lot of challenges, a lot of issues.”

It hired Carlson Environmental Consultants in April to evaluate the landfill, and a report could come back as soon as this week.

“We could end up having to put a moratorium on other things,” he said.

Conley said some of the wells that collect water that runs off and out of the landfill's waste are flooded and cannot be drained. It is only after the wells are drained of that water, or leachate, that the gases, which include hydrogen sulphide and methane, can be captured.

It is not clear whether this problem could be leading to the emission of malodorous gases plaguing residents as the winds shift.

Conley said the parish could end up hiring a company to completely re-engineer the gas and leachate collection systems.

“The leachate collection system is very problematic, and we are looking to resolve that,” he said. “We’re looking at restructuring the entire collection system.”

The consultants' review could also recommend changes in how the landfill’s operations are contracted out.

IESI has the contract for the leachate system in the active section of the landfill but not in three prior, now inactive phases. The prior parish administration, Conley said, did not require IESI to take over those three phases, which are handled by another contractor, APTIM.

APTIM, based in The Woodlands, Texas, also handles the gas-containment processes for all four phases at the landfill.

Conley said the review could find the landfill should be under a single operator.

Back in Harahan, residents continue to dread the smell's arrival, carefully documenting its comings and goings on the Facebook group.

The group was created by Harahan resident Gerald Hebert in April to serve as a clearinghouse for reports on the smell from residents, including an informal intensity scale. It now has over 1,000 members, including Harahan Fire Chief Todd St. Cyr, who has spoken out about the odor.

The page serves as a public diary and logbook of the complaints and health problems, which Capdepon said began last fall.

Early Monday morning, Hebert posted that the smell was the worst in months.

"This is possibly one of the worst nights I have experienced since September, and this just keeps getting worse!" he wrote. "The inside of my home is inundated with stench. ... This is absolutely unlivable and a serious crisis."

Capdepon estimates the area where the noxious air has been reported encompasses about 30,000 people.

Last week, someone on the page reported a nosebleed, and a flood of similar responses joined the thread. Capdepon said others have contacted her who didn’t want to post anything publicly, and residents have since been in touch with the state Department of Health.

Capdepon said assurances that hydrogen sulfide and methane aren’t harmful to health at the levels where they’ve been measured only go so far for her and others. She hears her children cough at night and wonders if they may ultimately have to move from a town she and her family have grown to love.

“If you can’t fix the landfill, you need to shut it down,” she said. “You need to do something because people are getting sick.”

DEQ said its investigation will continue.

“I want to make it clear we’re not stopping at the landfills,” said Algero, the DEQ official. “There are other sources of odors from time to time. This is by no means a closed investigation. It’s ongoing.”