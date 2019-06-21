The Louisiana Health Department issued an advisory Friday about a large algae bloom it said may be developing in Lake Pontchartrain. Algae blooms can produce cyanobacteria, which can produce neurotoxins harmful to humans and animals.

Officials at the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation said they had fielded a few calls reporting the algae blooms, but the organization has not been able to confirm the presence of harmful bacteria with actual samples.

However, shifting winds can make collecting water samples difficult, said Brady Skaggs, water quality program director at the foundation.

Skaggs said people should be careful in the presence of algae, which can be blue, bright green, brown or red and can have a strong odor like rotting plants.

“It doesn’t take a lot to cause an adverse health outcome,” he said.

Exposure to algae blooms can cause headaches, rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Health Department. Pets have died after swimming in water containing algae, said Skaggs.

Scientists don’t understand exactly what causes algae blooms, but Skaggs said the extremely high temperatures enveloping New Orleans this week might be a factor.

“When waters are warm, that does increase biological activity,” he said.

The last algae bloom in Lake Pontchartrain was in 2018. Before that, the most recent bloom was in 2008. Blooms can result from the introduction of nitrogen or phosphate to a water system, and experts point to the opening of the Bonne Carre Spillway as a potential trigger. Opening the spillway has dumped millions of gallons of nutrient-rich Mississippi River water into the lake.

“It could possibly be from the spillway being open,” said John Fallon, the director of coastal conservation and sustainability initiatives at the Audubon Nature Institute. “That’s a lot of nutrient load and contaminants.”

The development of a potential algae bloom is still being monitored, but experts said to take precautions.

“It could be harmless or harmful. It’s best for people to avoid being on the lake or in the lake,” said Fallon, who noted that people with respiratory conditions should avoid being near the lake.

The state Health Department recommends washing with soap and water after exposure to a bloom. "If you think algae has made you sick, see your doctor," the department said in a statement. It’s also not safe to eat fish, shellfish or oysters exposed to a bloom.

Anyone who sees an algae bloom in the lake should send a photo to bloomWatch, an app-based reporting tool, said the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation.