St. Tammany Parish residents who are concerned about the way surging growth in the area may increase the risk of flooding are fighting back against proposed changes in how developers deal with that risk.
More than 50 parish residents attended a special St. Tammany Parish Council meeting this month to speak out against a proposal that would give developers more leeway in how they manage the impact of new buildings on the flow of water, particularly in flood-prone areas.
The proposal, which is up for a Dec. 6 vote by the council, would potentially allow developers to use a single stormwater detention pond to meet two separate flood-mitigation rules.
Developers say the measure would simply enshrine into law practices they've been allowed to use in the past and wouldn’t increase flood risk. But residents say the increase in new housing developments — and the paving and concrete that come with them — means their homes are more in danger of flooding and that developers are trying to shirk their responsibility.
“Every time there’s a major rain event, the flooding is worse,” said Marvin Lee, who spoke at the meeting this month and bought his home in the Tuscany West development two years ago. As more and more homes are built nearby, the flooding gets worse and worse, he said.
John Martin, president of the Goodbee Civic Association, said the proposed change could lead to higher flood insurance rates across the parish. He wants parish officials to make the ordinance as stringent as possible.
“We don’t need to weaken the ordinance and give developers little ways to get around it,” he said.
Residents begged council members to move cautiously.
Chairwoman Michele Blanchard said she will ask the council to delay the December vote and form a task force that could consider the matter further.
St. Tammany, which developers claim has some of the most stringent flood-mitigation rules in Louisiana, now requires property developers to lower the rate of stormwater runoff in new developments below what the rate would be if the land was left untouched.
That typically means digging a detention pond. Detention ponds collect stormwater but allow it to run out slowly, whereas retention ponds hold the water for longer, generally until it evaporates.
But another rule that developers need to follow deals with the increase in runoff that occurs when developers bring in fill to raise buildings in flood-prone areas.
The parish requires those developers to keep the land’s capacity to store water the same as before the fill was brought in. The concerned residents say that means developers ought to be digging separate ponds to deal with that risk, instead of letting a single pond do double duty.
Currently, the ordinance is being interpreted by the parish government as requiring developers to handle those two types of mitigation separately.
But doing so can be difficult on some tracts of land where there isn't enough space for two ponds without giving up space for homes.
Parish Planning Director Sidney Fontenot said the question of whether developers should be allowed to use stormwater detention ponds to mitigate for fill has been debated for nearly two years.
Parish officials decided to put something in writing and ask council members to make a policy decision, he said, because the issue isn’t related to engineering but is an “acceptance of risk” question.
Representatives of some local developers disagreed that the rule change would have a major impact.
Attorney Paul Mayronne said the proposal is simply a clarification that would make the ordinance line up with an interpretation that has been used by the parish government for years.
The rule, which is often referred to as a "no net fill" ordinance, requires developers to dig a hole to offset fill that's brought in, he said.
He said the same pond could serve both purposes since stormwater would drain out before the space would be needed for water from a rising stream.
Mayronne called St. Tammany's rules the most onerous in the state when it comes to putting in fill.
Attorney Jeff Schoen echoed those sentiments, adding that he is a property owner and has a stake in the question. He blamed flooding on a number of factors, including state and federal highways that have acted as dams and drainage, both private and public, that has not been adequately maintained.
Water from undeveloped tracts of land has ended up in developed areas, he said.
The proposed change isn't an out for developers, he said, but "brings the consistency and clarity we all deserve."
But homeowners harped on recent flooding in the region as an argument for caution. Some were adamant in rejecting the proposed change as too risky, with speakers citing floods that have occurred not only in St. Tammany but also in Tangipahoa Parish and Baton Rouge.
Wendy Kidd, who also lives in Tuscany West, said she moved to St. Tammany from Indiana without knowing about water and runoff issues.
"Now I'm scared to death," she said. "It doesn't make sense that any home flooding would be an acceptable risk to our elected officials."
Steve Pierce warned the Parish Council that people might look back at this change in the law and consider it the biggest man-made disaster in Southeast Louisiana.
"I'm uneducated, anybody can tell that. But I can see it ... we're filling this place up from Baton Rouge to Slidell," he said.