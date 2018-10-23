A lawsuit filed by a Reserve woman who claims she lives in fear of cancer because of potentially toxic emissions from the nearby Denka Performance Elastomer plant was remanded back to state court after she agreed not to accept monetary damages in excess of $50,000.
U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman agreed to separate Lydia Gerard’s suit from a 13-plaintiff federal case that originally sought class-action status. That suit is seeking to force Denka to significantly reduce or even cease production at the plant until its emissions of chloroprene into the air are lowered below a certain threshold.
With this ruling by Feldman, three other similar cases will now be allowed to go forward in state court, according to Hugh Palmer Lambert, lead attorney in the federal case. Unlike Gerard's single-plaintiff suit, those cases have more than 3,000 combined co-plaintiffs.
In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency classified chloroprene as a “likely carcinogen” in its National Air Toxics Assessment, a study that also found St. John the Baptist Parish residents have the highest potential risk of cancer from airborne pollutants of any place in the nation.
Symptoms from chloroprene exposure can include nausea, chest pains, dizziness and more than a dozen other maladies, according to the EPA.
Gerard said in her suit, filed in the state 40th Judicial District Court on April 10, that she has suffered some of those symptoms.
At the request of Denka's lawyers, Gerard's case was moved to federal court, where it was eventually consolidated with the case seeking to halt or reduce the plant's operations.
In her suit, Gerard seeks monetary damages for “fear of cancer,” calling the LaPlace plant a nuisance and claiming the company has knowingly put residents at risk by releasing chloroprene used in its production of neoprene, a synthetic rubber used to make products like wet suits, laptop sleeves and Halloween masks. The plant is the only site in the United States where neoprene is produced.
As part of the suit, Gerard signed a binding stipulation that she will accept a maximum of $50,000 in damages from Denka, even if the court decides higher damages are warranted.
That stipulation was key in getting the case remanded back to state court, Feldman said.
“Should there be any doubt as to the propriety of removal, it should (be) resolved in favor of remand,” Feldman wrote in his ruling, adding that the only issue in moving the case was whether damages might reach a $75,000 threshold, requiring the case to be heard in federal court.
John Cummings, an attorney involved in both lawsuits, agreed with Feldman’s decision. He also said the action opens the door for the additional lawsuits like Gerard’s to go forward at the state level.
“It’s generally believed that we’re better here (in St. John Parish) — with a jury here — than we would be in federal court,” Cummings said.
Attorneys for Denka declined to comment.
Feldman's decision is one of the few favorable rulings the 84-year-old jurist, who was appointed to the court in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan, has issued for the plaintiffs.
In March, Feldman denied an attempt to grant class-action status for the federal case, and in July, he ordered the plaintiffs to file an amended lawsuit in response to a motion by Denka to dismiss the case.
“The plaintiffs fail to allege a factual predicate for any actual harm,” Feldman said in his July ruling, adding that it’s “this lack of factual predicate that dooms the plaintiffs’ case.”
The plaintiffs have since filed an amended case, claiming specific health problems caused by exposure to chloroprene.
That federal suit demands Denka significantly reduce or cease production of neoprene until levels of chloroprene near the plant drop below 0.2 micrograms per cubic meter of air — the level the EPA has set as a safe upper limit for long-term human exposure to the chemical.
Atmospheric levels hundreds of times in excess of that number were found at recording stations near the plant, though those numbers have come down recently after Denka spent $30 million retrofitting its plant.
Some readings remain well above the 0.2 number, which Denka argues is an unrealistic target and might be achieved only by shutting down the plant — an argument the company makes in its motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit.
Feldman could make a decision on that motion at any time.