As temperatures rise and New Orleanians head to Gulf Coast beaches, they could be greeted by an unsettling sight: the bodies of dolphins, dead or close to it, covered in brown prune-like lesions and washed ashore along the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coasts.

Since February, at least 286 bottlenose dolphins have washed up along the beaches of the northern Gulf of Mexico.

That's more than three times the average number of strandings for this period of the year, and the surge led the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to declare what's known as an "unusual mortality event" earlier this month for the area's dolphins.

Alissa Deming, a veterinarian and on-site coordinator at the Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network, has been keeping tabs on the dolphins as more and more have washed ashore in recent weeks.

And while she and others are concerned about the health of the dolphin population, they also worry about what the surge might mean for the long-term health of other animals and plants throughout the ecosystem.

Dolphins, Deming explained, are the canaries in the coal mine for that system, and their deaths, which some researchers say are at least partly due to more freshwater flowing into their saltwater habitats, could have knock-on effects.

“These health issues we are seeing in dolphins may represent a larger issue with the environment as a whole,” Deming said.

Decomposing dolphins began washing up in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle earlier this year, close to the time when river flooding began sending more fresh water into the area's bays and estuaries.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened the Bonnet Carre Spillway west of New Orleans for the second time this year in May, sending tens of thousands of cubic feet of water per second from the Mississippi River into Lake Pontchartrain, then out through the Rigolets and into the Mississippi Sound and Gulf of Mexico.

The Corps said Thursday that it could begin closing the spillway in mid-July, but the record amount of time that it already has been open this year has affected the salinity of the normally brackish and saltwater bodies of water through which the river water drains.

Higher-than-normal amounts of freshwater are also surging down through the Mississippi's distributaries that can impact areas along the southern Louisiana coast.

These areas are home to the same dolphin populations that were part of an unusual mortality event declared after the 2010 BP oil spill that lasted over four years and affected an estimated 970 dolphins. In some areas, the pre-spill dolphin population fell by 70%.

Strandings and freshwater lesions are not uncommon for dolphins at this time of year, because more freshwater naturally flows into the Gulf in the spring from melting snowpack and rain throughout the Mississippi River Valley. Among dolphin researchers, springtime is referred to as the “stranding season.”

But the high rate of strandings this year is worrying for those who study the local dolphin population because it is another major problem for the mammals whose numbers have not yet recovered after the 2010 spill.

One 2017 study suggested that dolphin stocks in Barataria Bay, for instance, would need about 40 years to recover.

In Louisiana, the strandings indicate that things may get worse before they get better for the seafood industry, while marshes — important buffers for storm surges — may become weaker.

Dolphins get a lot of love and media coverage because they are animated, charismatic and intelligent — but they are also apex predators. A decline in dolphins may have a dramatic effect on fish populations, according to Henry Bart, a professor and the director of the Tulane University Biodiversity Research Institute.

For instance, fewer dolphins mean fewer predators to eat fish like mullet — one of their food sources. Mullet eat scraps from waste products and dead organisms, known as detritus, which provide nutrients for marshes, explained Bart. If mullet become too abundant, they can deprive the marshes of their fuel to regenerate — making them a weaker buffer against storms.

The dolphin die-offs may create a “butterfly effect where if you change something small in an ecosystem, it can have effects that you would never think of,” said Deming.

Now that NOAA has declared the unusual mortality event, an investigative team, including partners from the stranding network, can start to collect and share data to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

For now, the long-term impact of the unusual mortality event is still unclear. “That is the nature of (such an event). We don’t know what is going to happen” said Erin Fougéres, the program administrator for NOAA Fisheries Southeast Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program.

Gabriella Harlamert, a first responder for marine mammal strandings at the Audubon Nature Institute, is one of many experts who stress the importance of reporting a stranding right away so scientists can get the answers they need.

Harlamert picks up the phone when a dolphin is stranded on Louisiana’s coast, traveling with a veterinarian to check the state of the animal. If the dolphin is healthy enough to make the trip up to their facilities, Harlamert will try to rehabilitate it so it can be released back in the wild.

However, the last time she was able to bring a dolphin back to health was in March 2018.

The rehabilitation process is intensive, with someone in the pool 24 hours a day to hold up the dolphin until it can swim on its own.

One of the first things Harlamert checks is hearing. Communication is very important to dolphins; if they can’t hear, they can’t go back to their home in the Gulf.

Getting to these dolphins fast is very important to get the data scientists need and to help the dolphin if possible.



"Our biggest challenge is to get our (phone) number out there because the quicker that people report it, the faster we can get out there," she said. Anyone who sees a stranded marine mammal or sea turtle on the Louisiana coastline can call the Audubon Nature Institute's 24-hour hotline at (504) 235-3005.