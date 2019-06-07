When Slidell residents Vanessa and Jason Shaffette bought their first home in 2010, they didn't see any reason to worry about the drainage canal that runs alongside their tree-shaded property.
After all, the house at the dead end of Michigan Avenue was built in 1970. It had stood for decades next to the meandering W-14 canal that carries away rainwater and eventually empties out into Lake Pontchartrain.
But two years ago, the Shaffettes had to move out of the house, which they say had become unsafe for them and their son, Maddox, who is now 4. Rampant erosion from the canal is washing away their yard and eating the soil under the house's foundation. Inside, the floor is tilting toward the canal and the walls are cracking.
Worried that leaning trees would eventually crash down on the house, the Vanessa Shaffette had been eyeing them during every storm. In April, it finally happened. One large pine tree fell and is lying on the roof, which now has been breached, letting in rain and causing even more damage.
The Shaffettes blame the destruction on a new culvert near Slidell Memorial Hospital that they believe increased the volume and velocity of water rushing down the W-14 next to their house. They first noticed a problem in late 2015 when a gap appeared under their fence gate, and they hired Branch Construction Consultants who told the homeowners that the way an existing culver narrowed into the new one created a fire-hose effect.
They began reaching out for help, but a series of emails from early 2016 show that Slidell officials told the Shaffettes that St. Tammany Parish was responsible. Parish officials said it was the city's responsibility.
"I loved my neighborhood, it was the first house we bought together, but the joy has been ripped out of everything," said Vanessa Shafette. "I can't do anything with it. I can't sell it, I can't rent it."
The couple filed a lawsuit that year against both governments. Mayor Greg Cromer referred questions to City Attorney Bryan Haggerty, who said that Slidell won't comment on the matter — or any other drainage canal-related matter — because of the litigation.
Ronnie Simpson, spokesman for Parish President Pat Brister said in an email that "As we litigate our differences in court, we have also offered to work with the City of Slidell to remove several trees in that area as an emergency measure, but were denied access to the property by the owners to accomplish that task.”
Vanessa Shaffette said they continue to pay insurance and a mortgage on property that now has no value — along with the note on their new home.
The W-14 snakes through the city of Slidell. Along with the W-15, it's the city's major drainage canal. Both are also important to areas outside city limits, and parish and city officials have joined forces in the past to do maintenance work on the arteries, most notably two years ago.
Erosion seems to be a growing problem, although there are more theories than solid explanations. Some homeowners cite a lack of maintenance, others say work done to speed the flow of water has made things worse.
While the Shaffette's situation is extreme, they're not the only homeowners seeing their land gobbled up up by canals and getting few answers from government officials.
Randy and Angel Carter have lived in their two-story house on Fountain Drive since the late 1990s, and are now empty-nesters who would like to downsize. Instead, they are having to wrestle with erosion problems in their backyard, which backs up to the W-14.
Randy Carter said they first noticed problems a little over two years ago when a sinkhole popped up. The first time, he filled it up. But the second time, he noticed that water had run through it.
"I have been dealing with the same thing between the city and parish," he said. "They both spent a year claiming the other was responsible, then suggested they were in litigation, then basically said it was our responsibility after a 5-foot-by-5 foot, 7-foot-deep hole appeared in our backyard," Carter said.
The Slidell city engineer came out, he said, but suggested that the problem was caused by the Carters having a two-story house.
"I'm not an idiot," Carter said of that explanation. "That really got up under my skin."
Carter built a retaining wall with cinder blocks and has not had a sinkhole in a while. Every week or so, he brings in a load of rocks and dirt, trying to build up the eroding soil that he fears will bring trees crashing down. He estimates that he spends about $300 a month on the material.
But now, he said, the erosion is starting to affect the house's foundation. He's been told it will take 12 pilings, at $1,000 each, to shore up the back part of the house, and that won't include the cost of work on the floors, drywall, windows and doors that will be required. He's anticipating a total cost of $14,000 to $15,000.
"I don't want to lose my house," Carter said. "I'd like to at least get something for it. The bank is just getting steeper and steeper. It's going to wind up going."
John and Dino Aversa have had similar problems with their backyard on Constitution Drive, losing land to the Reine Lateral — part of the W-14 system — that threatened to rupture their swimming pool.
The Aversas, who sued unsuccessfully in 2010, blame lack of maintenance over the years but also say that when city crews did some clearing, they made matters worse by removing vegetation that had been holding the bank together.
The Aversas were able to get some money from their insurance company to install pilings under the pool's concrete decking and put in 25 yards of clay to build up the embankment between the pool and canal.
But during heavy rain, water in the canal rises, washing soil away from the bottom and causing the clay to slide down. "It's just a matter of time before we're back to square one," Aversa said. "In time I will lose the pool and find myself in the same situation as the people on Michigan Avenue."
Kathy Bass, who lives in Forest Manor, paid $17,000 to build a bulkhead along her property where it backs up to a drainage ditch that she says the city comes out to dredge about once a year.
Bass said she hired a surveyor and found they had lost about 10 feet of their backyard before doing the work. The bulkhead has enabled her to restore that strip of land and save some trees. But across the canal, her neighbor Barbara Cox, who lives on West Pinewood, has a steep drop-off behind her fence.
Bass and her neighbors say that since the city maintains the ditch, the city should be responsible for it. She's suggested that the city rebate her property taxes for a period of time to offset her cost.
Even just $1,000 a year, she said, would "at least feel like a partnership." Or, she said, the city could look into making some low-interest loans available.
Bass said she was told that there are too many miles of open ditches and the cost would be too high.
"They lose track of who they work for," she said of city officials.