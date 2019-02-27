The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday formally signaled its intent to repeal an ordinance it passed last year allowing a Waggaman chemical facility to build a new cyanide plant.

The council on Wednesday passed unanimously a resolution expressing its intent to rescind the permit, which it granted in Jan. 2018. The resolution has no force of law, but the council is expected to vote at its March 20 meeting on an ordinance to repeal the earlier permit.

The move could open the council to a lawsuit. The same seven council members unanimously approved the permit last year and going back on that approval could prompt plant owners to sue.

But after citizens raised concerns, some parish council members said they needed more information about the project.

"We need to slow this thing down and see what happens," said Councilman Paul Johnston, who seconded the motion to approve the resolution.

An attorney for Cornerstone Chemical Co., which owns the plant, told the council that the company believes rescinding the permit would be improper and that the company wanted to work with the council over the next 60 to 90 days to come to a solution. He said the company could possibly alter some of the designs for the plant to respond to residents' concerns.

While the plant has yet to obtain a required state permit, Cornerstone officials told council members that the firm has spent about $14 million in design and engineering on the new plant, according to an email obtained by The Advocate.

Last month, a public meeting hosted by state officials from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality was packed with residents who opposed the plant.

Wednesday, a number of residents urged the council to support the resolution.

"We live right there," said Brenda Beilman, who added that her husband worked at the plant until he retired. "If anything happens, we are going to be at ground zero."

For nearly a year, residents in Harahan and River Ridge have complained about noxious smells plaguing their neighborhoods and affecting their health and quality of life. While most of the blame for the smells has been put on the parish's malfunctioning landfill systems, the issue is putting more focus on all of the industrial activities along the Mississippi River and raising questions about the impact on people close by.

Many of the residents who spoke begged the council to protect them.

"The proposes cyanide plant is not controversial; the public is adamantly opposed," said Lisa Karlin, who lives in River Ridge. "This is not about jobs and economic development, this is about the Jefferson Parish Council ensuring the health, safety and welfare of the citizens."

Cornerstone, which is based in Metairie, has produced hydrocyanic acid, a form of cyanide, at the plant for more than six decades. Company officials have said that the new facility will not result in the production of more hydrocyanic acid, but will maintain current production levels following a change to some of its existing industrial processes.

The company produces hydrocyanic acid as a byproduct of another process. It then sells it to another company on the 800-acre site that uses the acid as raw material.

None of the acid leaves the site, company officials have said.

The company's permit application said it wishes to build two new 26,000 storage tanks and a $100-million new plant.