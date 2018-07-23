Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni on Monday outlined a number of actions the parish has taken to eliminate noxious odors officials believe are coming from the parish’s landfill in Waggaman, including declaring the landfill's private operator to be in breach of its contract and accepting the resignation of the parish’s landfill engineer.
The parish will also soon begin pumping the liquid runoff from the landfill, which is known as leachate, out of the tanks that officials said are failing to properly trap the methane and hydrogen sulfide gases that come from the runoff.
Keith Conley, Yenni’s chief aide, said that as little as 20 percent of the gases produced by the landfill are being collected by the antiquated leachate collection system, leaving much, if not all, of the rest to escape through the ground and into the air.
“Persistent offsite odors are not standard operating procedures for a landfill and are not acceptable to me,” Yenni told reporters gathered at the parish’s emergency operations center in Gretna.
“There will always be an occasional odor emanating from the landfill. It is, after all, a landfill," Yenni said. "But properly operated landfills do not (produce) persistent offsite odors, and the corrective actions that we are taking are essential.”
IESI, the private contractor that handles the bulk of the landfill’s operations, has until Thursday to respond to a letter declaring it in breach of contract for not properly covering the trash at night and failing to properly contain the gases and leachate onsite, Yenni said.
Some of the initiatives outlined Monday had been discussed earlier. The parish had already ordered IESI to stop collecting liquid industrial waste for transport to the site, and it had hired an independent engineering consultant to evaluate the operation. That report should be ready by the end of the month.
Other elements, however, were newly announced as the parish scrambles to get out in front of a problem that festered for almost a year until residents of Waggaman and across the river in Harahan and River Ridge used social media to expose the intolerable stench they say burns their eyes, noses and throats and sometimes causes nosebleeds.
In addition to halting collection of liquid industrial waste, Yenni said the parish is halting collection of residential sewage and commercial waste from outside of the parish until all the problems at the landfill are resolved.
Conley said that shorter-term fixes to the leachate and gas collection system identified by the independent consultant’s report could yield results in 30 to 60 days, while a more ambitious overhaul or replacement of the system could take much longer.
Conley said the existing system is decades old, and the parish has discovered that the leachate is being pumped through a single 4-inch line that simply can’t keep up with what is produced. He said other landfills similar in size to this one now have two 10-inch lines to collect leachate.
Conley said the parish can likely find money in the budget to address any rehabilitation work that might be recommended by the consultant. A complete replacement of the leachate collection system could cost between $6 million and $10 million, which the administration would work to raise if it has to, he said.
“If we have to re-engineer and reconstruct that landfill, I think the citizens deserve that,” he said.
“We asked for a brutally honest report,” Conley said. “We want to know anything we need to do to … mitigate these odors and give us a productive system.”
As for the effort to transport the existing leachate out of the landfill, Conley said it could require as many as 80 tanker trucks.
Yenni again addressed the tangle of contracts involved in the landfill’s operation, specifically a letter signed by the previous parish administration that appeared to relieve IESI of handling leachate collection in three inactive portions of the landfill.
He said he is asking the Parish Attorney’s Office and the Inspector General's Office to review the letter, which he said may have improperly let IESI out of a crucial task.
“IESI knows fully well that the leachate minimization, collection, treatment and disposal are all critical responsibilities of any landfill operator,” he said. “And we maintain that responsibility is solely that of IESI to maintain leachate mitigation onsite in all phases.”
He also said that letting IESI out of that responsibility didn’t involve any reduction in the cost of the contract to the parish.
It wasn’t clear Monday who has been handling that duty in the inactive sections of the landfill since IESI stopped, though Conley said other contractors and the parish itself have been doing it.
Conley noted that the company that markets the gas produced by the landfill to plants that can burn it as fuel doesn’t have the contract to collect the gas. That means there is no financial incentive to capture the gas.
The parish once again stressed that it believes the landfill is only one cause of some of the odor issues reported by residents.
“We’re admitting we are a contributing source to these odors,” Conley told WWL-TV. “We don’t believe we can make particulate fall from the sky, and we don’t think that the physical ailments are solely us. But from day one we’ve admitted we have some issues at the landfill we have to (get) under control.”
Conley said that while the parish is currently working with IESI, things could “get litigious” if the company and the parish can’t see eye-to-eye.
“If we have to cancel a contract and face the music down the road, we face the music down the road,” he said. “But this is such an urgent situation, we feel ... we have the right to cancel a contract if they are not doing their job and it's affecting the public.”
Representatives with the state Department of Environmental Quality were also on hand for Monday's news conference and reiterated that the smell is coming from the direction of the landfill but that tests have indicated the levels of methane and hydrogen sulfide in the foul-smelling air do not exceed ambient air standards.
DEQ did cite the landfill for not properly covering the garbage piles one night and for leachate found outside the collection system. That letter formed the bulk of the non-compliance notice the parish gave to the contractor.