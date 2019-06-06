New Orleans braced Thursday morning for a line of storms that battered Baton Rouge as they moved eastward across the state.

A tornado watch was issued for all of southeast Louisiana and much of southern Mississippi until 5 p.m. Thursday. Just before 10 a.m., a tornado warning was issued for St. John Parish.

Earlier this week, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell suspended parking restrictions in anticipation of predicted heavy rains through Friday.

Within the last week, both New Orleans and Jefferson Parish touted their preparations for hurricane season, which began June 1.

The National Weather Service in Slidell issued a number of tornado warnings across parishes around Baton Rouge and stretching down into Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes.

Widespread street flooding was reported in Baton Rouge as some areas reported more than 3.5 inches of rain.

