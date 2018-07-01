As both sides await a decision on a lawsuit brought by 13 St. John the Baptist Parish residents against a chemical manufacturer, the results of a new assessment by the state Department of Health show that students attending a school close to the Denka Performance Elastomer plant in LaPlace don’t have a higher risk of cancer than those at a school farther from the plant.
The study, released Friday, found that from March through May, students attending Fifth Ward Elementary School didn’t appear to have a higher risk of developing cancer related to chloroprene — a chemical designated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a “likely carcinogen,” and one emitted by the Denka plant as it produces synthetic rubber products — than did students at the more distant East St. John Elementary.
The Department of Health said it used data going back to 2016 showing a steady decline in airborne chloroprene in order to reach a preliminary assessment.
The potential dangers of chloroprene are at the center of a lawsuit filed by a group called Concerned Citizens of St. John, as well as Parish Councilman Larry Sorapuru, against Denka.
The lawsuit, currently before U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman, demands that the plant significantly reduce or stop production until chloroprene levels in the atmosphere around the plant drop below 0.2 micrograms per cubic meter of air, the level that EPA scientists say is the threshold for dangerous exposure.
Because of the Denka plant, the EPA declared St. John the Baptist Parish had the highest risk of cancer from airborne pollutants of any place in the nation in 2015.
State regulators, however, say the long-term effects of chloroprene exposure are unknown, and Denka’s attorneys have questioned whether there is any proof of the health issues the lawsuit claims the plant caused.
But concerns over the plant were enough for St. John School Board officials to say they were “joining forces” with Concerned Citizens of St. John in March to demand reduction of chloroprene emissions.
Environmental activist Wilma Subra, who encouraged the School Board to take action against Denka, said she thinks the results of the study may be misleading.
“They’re making the judgment on this three months. They’re ignoring the exposure that occurred for their entire lives,” she said of the findings.
Subra added that the School Board needs to consider the well-being of children who have gone to school next to a plant that has put chloroprene into the atmosphere of St. John the Baptist Parish for 49 years — starting long before Denka purchased the plant from DuPont in 2015 and the EPA began focusing in on it as a potential health hazard.
Denka responded to the assessment by saying the results shouldn’t come as a surprise, as chloroprene is unnecessarily made out to be a dangerous chemical.
“Denka Performance Elastomer's primary concern is the safety and health of our employees and neighbors and stewardship of the environment. There is no evidence to suggest our operations pose any increased risk of health impacts to our surrounding community,” the company said in a statement.
Denka has spent more than $30 million in an effort to reduce emissions of chloroprene by 85 percent, the company said, though that may not drop the emissions below the 0.2 percent threshold set by the EPA.
Discussing the results of the assessment, State Health Officer Jimmy Guidry also said the company should continue reducing emissions, saying the risks calculated are theoretical and cannot predict future health effects.
Denka's attorneys have asked that the lawsuit be dismissed. They argue that there is no proof emissions from the plant are causing health problems in the community and say that an adverse decision could lead to the plant's shutting down.
Feldman is set to make a ruling July 11.