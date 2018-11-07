Members of the Jefferson Parish Council said Wednesday it may be time to consider seeking federal help and possibly pursuing legal action against state environmental officials in an attempt to determine what is causing the foul smells — and recently, some sort of flaky, falling substance — in the Harahan and River Ridge areas.
The frustration was expressed during a discussion of progress in repairing the parish's landfill, which has been blamed for the odors that residents along both sides of the Mississippi River in Jefferson have been complaining about for months.
Videos circulated on social media in recent weeks have also shown what appeared to be flakes floating to the ground at night in River Ridge, adding to the concerns that council members addressed to parish Environmental Director Mike Lockwood.
"One of the big things was it looked like snow in River Ridge," said Councilman Paul Johnston. "Do we know where it's coming from?"
Lockwood said "it absolutely was not coming from the landfill" but that he wasn't sure of the source.
That question prompted additional discussion about whether anyone had sampled the substance. Lockwood said the parish's environmental department had not, and suggested that would be a job for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, which has been inspecting the landfill on an almost daily basis.
Councilman Chris Roberts voiced his frustration with the state's environmental regulators.
"DEQ needs to get off their ass and come down here," he said, adding that if he lived in the affected area, he would be as upset as the residents. "Something's going on. We need to get to the bottom of it."
Lockwood said his office has had problems getting full reports on DEQ inspections of the landfill, and Councilman Dominick Impastato said the parish should make a public records request and, if it is not fulfilled, take the state agency to court.
Roberts suggested "kicking and screaming" in the Legislature, or perhaps asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to come down and see what's going on. Failing that, he said, the parish should look into getting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency involved.
People in Harahan and River Ridge have complained for months about the noxious odors they say come mostly at night, causing irritations and other health problems.
After investigating the complaints, parish officials announced that the parish-owned landfill, which is just across the river from the affected areas in Harahan and River Ridge, had major problems in the collection of leachate, liquid that drains to the bottom of the landfill and can produce noxious gases.
Contractors have been hired to fix those problems, and Lockwood said Wednesday that the repairs were well underway and that pumps to capture gases and collect leachate were now operational.
Still, a recent report on the odors completed by a consultant hired by the landfill operator concluded that not all of the odors came from the parish landfill.
In an unrelated action, the Parish Council also heard Wednesday from a 29-year-old man suffering from Stage 3 papillary thyroid cancer that he blames on chemicals he was exposed to while working to clean up the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.
In response, the council passed an ordinance urging BP to provide "advisory medical protocols for Jefferson Parish residents and for all other Louisiana residents who were exposed to chemicals from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and the related cleanup efforts."
Copies of the resolution will be sent to the governor, the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health and BP.
Councilman Ricky Templet, who sponsored the resolution, said the victims of the oil spill are going unnoticed. "We hear about the disappearing coastline daily," he said. "We have disappearing victims."