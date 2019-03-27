Efforts by Jefferson Parish officials to encourage residents to purchase flood insurance will pay big dividends come May, when nearly 40,000 property owners will see their insurance rates drop, officials said Wednesday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently notified Parish President Mike Yenni that the parish, which participates in the agency's Community Rating System, had been bumped up from a 6 rating to a 5 on a 10-point scale. The smaller the number, the higher the rating.
Jefferson now is the highest-rated system in Louisiana.
The rating change will mean that 38,468 properties in unincorporated Jefferson that are in flood zones AE and VE will see a 5 percent reduction in their flood insurance premiums. Zones AE and VE are classified as high-risk zones.
The reductions will be applied automatically on renewals beginning May 1, Yenni said.
Properties in flood zone X, the zone with the lowest flood risk, will not see any reductions, because they are already paying the lowest possible premiums, he said.
The reduction will also not apply to properties in Jefferson's incorporated municipalities, which are rated separately from the parish. But five-year reviews on those municipalities are ongoing and they should have updated ratings soon, Yenni said.
Currently, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego and Jean Lafitte all have 8 ratings, while Kenner is a 7.
The Community Rating System is a voluntary system in which some 1,500 municipalities across the nation participate.
A broad set of criteria in four categories are used to evaluate the participants. The categories include public information, mapping and regulations, flood damage reduction, and warning and response. Communities get points for each category.
Jefferson Parish's higher rating largely resulted from increased efforts to promote flood insurance and additional public outreach efforts from the administration's public information office, Yenni said.
"We could get to a class 3 rating in three to five years," Yenni said.
The change will save policy holders $2 million per year, said Maggie Talley, the parish's flood plain management director.
It is unclear exactly how the parish's rating will be affected by FEMA's planned roll-out of new flood insurance premiums based on evaluations of individual properties rather than large zones, Talley said. Those new rates will be announced in April 2020 and will take effect in October of that year, she said.
"We are still waiting on details from FEMA to see how it will impact Jefferson Parish," Talley said.
Jefferson Parish joined the National Flood Insurance Program in 1971 and the Community Rating System in 1992.