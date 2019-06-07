Residents in the Gert Town neighborhood are expressing serious health concerns after crews blocked off a city street to dig up hazardous materials.
The fenced-off area is just steps from Issac Cheatham's front porch
"I think it's a little dangerous back here now because we don't know what's in the ground," Cheatham said.
City Communications Director Beau Tidwell confirmed the presence of material producing radiation below the road surface at the intersection of Lowerline Street and Coolidge Court.
According to the city, crews have completed excavating the site and removing all of the underground material and placing it in large containers. Repaving of the road is expected to begin Monday and to be completed by the end of the week.
The city is working with state and federal environmental agencies and a maintenance contractor to get rid of the material.
"I asked them, I said, 'What's you all digging for?' and they say, 'Oh, just some little radiation in the ground,' " Cheatham said. "I said, 'Radiation?' They said, 'Yeah, but it's not harmful.' "
Cheatham and his neighbors have lived on Coolidge Court for decades. Despite assurances the material is not harmful, they remain concerned about long-term exposure to the radiation.
"Oh no, I'm not taking them at their word," Cheatham said. "I know something is wrong anytime you bring dumpsters and Bobcats and you bring all these tanks to fill them up, I know something's wrong."
The city said it doesn't know where the radioactive material came from. But the site is just blocks from where the Thompson-Hayward Chemical Co. plant once stood.
An O'Reilly Auto Parts store now sits on the property on Earhart Boulevard where the plant once made pesticides and other toxic chemicals.
"They say they are looking for some radioactive particles that have been in the ground for who knows how many years," neighbor Leo Soniat said.
"It's kind of scary right now," Cheatham said. "It was a shock to us when we saw them first digging."
In a statement, Tidwell said: "Last year, the Cantrell administration learned about the presence of underground material producing radiation below the road surface at the intersection of Lowerline Street and Coolidge Court. The origin of the material is unknown, and while it has been properly contained since being identified, it is now being removed out of an abundance of caution."
He said the city engaged Baton Rouge-based ARS Aleut Remediation in December "to remove and dispose of what had been identified as a small amount of hazardous material. ... During the course of this work, the team, which also included the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, discovered that the contamination area was larger than originally anticipated."
Since then, the city has been working with the Environmental Protection Agency and the LDEQ "to develop a plan to address the contamination area on Lowerline Street between Olive and Edinburgh streets," Tidwell said.
He said that "multiple scientists and experts were consulted to ensure that there was no current risk of acute exposure or health concerns, and that remediation work would be conducted with the lowest risk possible."
Crew members are wearing personal protective equipment including disposable coveralls and gloves to limit their exposure.
Work began on May 28 and crews have completed excavating the site, removing all of the underground material and placing it in large containers, Tidwell said. Pending test results, the containers will be moved to either Utah or New Mexico, he said.