The Jefferson Parish Council approved Wednesday the construction of a new storage tank at a Gretna facility that stores oil-refinery byproducts.
Representatives of International-Matex Tank Terminals asked the council to modify the company's permit to allow it to reduce the size of one tank, remove a previously approved tank and construct one new tank. The changes would provide the company the storage it needs to take on a new 15-year contract to store base oil.
International-Matex Vice President Traci Johnson told the council that though the council meeting agenda item included the word "flammable," the company is not permitted to store flammable liquids. Base oils, which are created in the oil-refining process and are used to make grease, motor oil and other products, have a low combustibility, she said.
The measure passed unanimously, and its smooth sailing was a bit unusual in a parish that has seen several issues flare up recently concerning nearby industrial facilities. Earlier this year, under pressure from residents, the council revoked a permit it issued in 2018 to a Waggaman chemical company seeking to expand its cyanide storage capacity. The company, Cornerstone Chemical, has sued the parish. A hearing in that suit is scheduled for June 17.
The council has also spent months dealing with angry residents from the Harahan, River Ridge and Waggaman areas who have been plagued by noxious smells. The cause of all the smells has not been definitively identified, but during the investigation multiple problems were uncovered at the parish landfill.
During brief remarks to the council, Johnson held aloft a small jar of what she said was base oil. "It's very low odor," she said.
Two council members — Ricky Templet and Paul Johnston — praised the company for holding public meetings and coordinating with the local fire departments to make sure safety measures were in place. International-Matex is in Johnston's district and is adjacent to Templet's. During those meetings, Templet said, samples of the base oil showed the substance has very little odor.
Harvey resident Nancy Dwyer was the lone resident to oppose the plan at the meeting.
"Combustible is still dangerous," she said. "I am concerned about the neighbors."
The new base oil contract would take 19 tanks, or about 20 percent of the available storage at the location, Johnson told the council. International-Matex is solely a storage facility and does not produce any materials it stores, she said, adding that the contract was with a company that was moving its storage from Houston to Jefferson Parish.