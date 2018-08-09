Less than two months after the state's coastal protection board threatened to sue Plaquemines Parish if its leaders didn't grant permission for soil tests needed for a planned river diversion, that board has added a member from Plaquemines Parish.
A news release Thursday announced the appointment of Plaquemines Parish businessman Bill M. Bubrig to the board that oversees the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
Bubrig will take a slot reserved for a person from east of the Atchafalaya River. The seat is being vacated by Calvin Mackie, a CPRA spokesman said.
Two proposed river diversions have been the focus of a simmering feud between the CPRA and Plaquemines leaders for several months. Both are key projects in the state's 50-year coastal master plan.
In recent months, Plaquemines leaders have been increasingly vocal in their opposition to the diversions, especially the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, which would be cut into the west bank of the river near Ironton. Construction on that diversion could begin next year.
Freshwater diversions are fairly common, but the planned sediment diversions would cut deeper into the levee in order to send up to 75,000 cubic feet of fresh river water and sediment into the Barataria Basin, where hopefully it would build new land and help slow the rate of coastal land loss in the state.
Fishermen in Plaquemines and St. Bernard have for years opposed the plan, arguing that the tons of cold freshwater would disrupt oyster beds, shrimp and fish populations.
The objections have been joined by a growing chorus, including Parish President Amos Cormier III. He has criticized the CPRA for wanting to conduct an "experiment" on Plaquemines Parish and routinely has complained about the authority's lack of Plaquemines Parish representation.
That has changed with Bubrig's appointment. Cormier did not respond to a text message seeking comment.
The parish refused to grant permission for the soil tests, but the state conducted them anyway.