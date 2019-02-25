Residents of St. John the Baptist Parish pushing for a federally mandated limit on chloroprene emissions from a LaPlace chemical plant are unlikely to get it, according to an official from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In a presentation to parish residents and environmental activists last week, David Gray, EPA deputy administrator for the region that includes Louisiana, said that despite the agency's 2015 classification of chloroprene as a "likely carcinogen," and continuing EPA monitoring of the air at several sites in the parish, federal regulators are not embarking on the rule-making process that could eventually result in a federal limit on emissions.

The Denka Performance Elastomer plant, which is the focus of numerous lawsuits claiming it has made many residents sick, has reduced its chloroprene emissions by over 85 percent in the past year, a goal set by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Gray said.

But that reduction has not brought emissions of the chemical below the level of 0.2 micrograms per cubic meter of air deemed safe by the EPA.

“They’ve made their 85 percent (goal). It’s just not sufficient to get to the 0.2,” Gray said.

“I don’t even want to pretend that’s a satisfying answer."

Gray's presentation, which was met by groans and gasps from residents at the meeting, highlighted the complicated, and sometimes conflicting, relationship between state and federal environmental monitoring and regulations.

The EPA set its 0.2 micrograms threshold for safe, long-term human exposure to the chemical in 2010 — five years before its National Air Toxics Assessment report found that St. John Parish had the highest risk of cancer from airborne pollutants of any place in the U.S., largely because of chloroprene.

In response to that assessment, the EPA set up six air monitoring stations in St. John; they went online in May 2016, reporting air samplings every three days. Those samplings found that chloroprene in the air sometimes was hundreds of times above the 0.2 threshold.

In January 2017, Denka and LDEQ — which is responsible for permitting production at the plant — signed a consent agreement for Denka to install $30 million in equipment to lower emissions.

The plant started operating with that equipment in March 2018, and EPA data showed an immediate reduction in chloroprene levels in the air.

Gray said the government is in a difficult position because Denka met the emission reduction goal set in an agreement with LDEQ, but emissions are still well above the threshold the EPA suggests.

Wilma Subra, an activist with the Louisiana Environmental Action Network, said the EPA could still seek to get chloroprene categorized under “air toxics,” which would force compliance with the 0.2 micrograms threshold. However, that designation requires congressional approval, and Subra said she wouldn’t expect any local representative to sponsor it.

Gray said it’s almost certain the EPA won’t go through the effort to set an official standard for chloroprene because it would take years and the LaPlace plant is the only one in the U.S. that produces chloroprene for neoprene, a synthetic rubber product found in wetsuits.

He said the EPA hopes to keep working with Denka to have the company itself continue reducing emissions.

Residents at last week's meeting, held at a chapel in Reserve, had been hoping Gray would bring some good news of federal action. Robert Taylor, leader of the group Concerned Citizens of St. John, was especially upset by the presentation.

“They can’t protect 400 black kids in Reserve from this monstrous plant?” an irate Taylor said. “I wouldn’t dare sell my house to a human family. I wouldn’t dare bring another human family into this.”

Gray also said the EPA will stop reporting air monitoring data every three days on March 1, when it will start reporting the data every six days. There won’t be a change in the amount of information collected — just how often it’s reported and made publicly available, he said.

Gray said that change was due to budgetary concerns but that it also marks a whole year with data reported on the three-day basis since the regenerative thermal oxidizer was installed at the plant.

He reassured the community the EPA will continue efforts to help and that it’s committed to funding air monitoring through the end of 2019.

“You have my commitment to be an advocate,” Gray said. “From the agency’s standpoint, we don’t feel like we’re done.”

Gray said the EPA views the St. John community as “at risk” and will continue to do research on chloroprene, “until the science proves that the number (for safe exposure) is 0.3, 0.1 or whatever it ends up, and we’re able to continue reducing reductions to get you at that level.”

A federal court lawsuit by 13 members of Concerned Citizens of St. John demands that the plant either shut down or significantly reduce its production until chloroprene levels across St. John Parish reach the 0.2 threshold.

That’s one of 10 lawsuits against the plant in either state or federal court.

LDEQ is also named as a defendant in some of the suits. A spokesman there declined to comment on the Denka plant because of the pending litigation.