Federal environmental regulators said Thursday there is no evidence of a link between cancer and glyphosate, a pesticide mass-produced in Luling to make the weedkiller Roundup, and that the chemical isn't dangerous to overall health if used properly.

The Environmental Protection Agency report defending the chemical's safety comes months after Bayer AG, parent of glyphosate producer Monsanto Corp., lost a pair of lawsuits in which juries determined that the chemical was responsible for plaintiffs' cancer.

Monsanto's Luling plant is the largest U.S. producer of glyphosate, which is the main ingredient in Roundup, the world's most widely used herbicide.

The new EPA report, called a "proposed interim decision" on glyphosate, doesn't change the agency's stance from 2017, when it published a draft assessment also saying the chemical wasn't likely to cause cancer. Both documents will be used to finalize the EPA's decision on the chemical's regulation, expected in 2020.

The timing for this announcement, however, could prove beneficial to Bayer as the company's embattled legal team faces more than 13,000 lawsuits from people around the country who claim Roundup and its key chemical caused them to contract cancer.

The outcome of those lawsuits will be of importance to Luling, where the Monsanto plant is a major employer, though company officials have assured residents that they have no plans to stop operating the facility.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue applauded the EPA's findings. “If we are going to feed 10 billion people by 2050, we are going to need all the tools at our disposal, which includes the use of glyphosate,” Perdue said.

Glyphosate is among more than 550 substances the EPA has considered to be potentially hazardous enough to require a risk assessment, a multi-step process used to estimate the probability of adverse health effects in humans.

In August, a 46-year-old former groundskeeper named Dewayne Johnson was awarded tens of millions of dollars in a state court in San Francisco based on his exposure to Roundup. In March, Edwin Hardeman, another California man, was awarded $80 million in the first federal trial over Roundup.

Financial analysts sounded the alarm on Bayer after the verdicts.

The EPA's stance on the chemical has directly conflicted with reports from some other agencies, whose scientists have determined that the chemical is dangerous and is linked to a rare form of cancer called non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry is among those agencies. Last month, it released a toxicology report for glyphosate, finding it was dangerous.

And the International Agency for Research on Cancer, an arm of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as a probable carcinogen in 2015.

“Health agencies and credible non-industry experts who’ve reviewed this question have all found a link between glyphosate and cancer,” said Jennifer Sass, a senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, a staunch critic of Bayer and glyphosate.

Glyphosate was first registered with the EPA as a chemical of potential concern in 1974, according to the agency's summary of its regulatory actions regarding the chemical.

The agency didn't start a review until 2009, however, asking pesticide companies to conduct studies assessing the chemical a year later. Those studies had "rigorous" guidelines and required data on product chemistry, performance, hazard to humans and more, the EPA said.

Then, in 2015, the agency did its own study on the chemical, and published its draft assessment two years later saying that it wasn't likely to cause cancer.

The new announcement was made after the EPA had a chance to review public comments on the 2015 report, officials said. It plans to reach a decision in late 2019 that comes with "enforceable restrictions," they said.

The process will be finished by 2020, when the EPA decides how threatening the chemical is to endangered species.

Bayer has denied the allegations that Roundup causes cancer and has begun appealing the juries' adverse rulings. It has said it “remains committed” to the Luling plant.