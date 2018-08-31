Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere said that residents along West Beach Parkway wanted the median on their street "dressed up" a bit, and that's what prompted a city project to bring dirt from nearby ditch cleaning to the median, where a backhoe is spreading the fill material.
But others see the project as a threat to the very thing that makes the median beautiful: mature, moss-draped live oak trees that enjoy more than just admiration, since a city ordinance singles the species out for protection.
Anne Marie Fargason, who serves on the city's Parks & Parkway Commission, said she and others on that panel have been questioning the city about the work since it began a couple of months ago.
Scott Discon, chairman of the commission, said it had been told that no more than an inch of topsoil would be brought in to fill low spots on the median, especially near the curbs.
But Fargason and others say that the fill is far deeper than an inch.
Charles Goodwin said he sank a measuring tool into the muddy substance in several places, finding it was as deep as 9 inches in one spot.
And the material is not topsoil but contains clay that won't allow the trees' roots to breathe, according to Fargason, who had a licensed arborist come out and take a look at it. She called the material "sludge."
Rebecca Rohrbaugh, who speaks out frequently on preservation issues in the north shore city, was even more critical. "This is known as 'fill 'em and kill 'em' — your tax dollars at work," she said.
Too much fill is detrimental to live oak trees, the critics said.
"It's going to kill every one of the oaks and a perfectly good elm," Rohrbaugh said, shaking her head.
Villere said that the fill material being used is not just clay, describing it as "more of native soil."
Live oaks "don't just grow in top soil," Villere said, adding that the project is being done under the supervision of the city's arborist.
Discon noted that West Beach Parkway, which runs to the lakefront, is one of two parkways in Old Mandeville that were laid out in the 1830s by the city's founder, Bernard de Marigny.
Goodwin also raised drainage concerns. The median now dips in the middle, acting as a holding area for rainfall, he said. Building it up will mean runoff will go into the street and people's yards instead.
The concerns about the West Beach Parkway oaks are being raised as tree lovers in the city are reeling from another lost battle: a large live oak tree on Galvez Street that is threatened by a city project to reinforce a canal with sheet piling.
The City Council decided last week that it wasn't willing to spend an additional $171,000 to change the plans to save the tree. Councilman Mike Pulaski said he couldn't justify the cost, noting that a lot more trees could be planted for that price.
"The council has blood on its hands now," Rohrbaugh said, referring to the Galvez oak.
The city's actions rankle in part because its live oak protection ordinance, adopted in late 2017, puts strict requirements on private landowners who have live oaks on their property.
"The city enforces restrictions on private residents on private property and ignores the rules on public property," Rohrbaugh said.
Catherine Casanova, who is the city's arborist, said that Malcolm Guidry, who has been a consulting arborist for Mandeville for 25 years, is handling the project.
She said the project is nowhere near finished and that Guidry will continue to look at the project to evaluate and alleviate the concerns raised by residents.
"We put our live oaks first," she said.