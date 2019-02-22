The river parishes could see dirt moved this year on an ambitious, $760 million series of projects aimed at bolstering flood defenses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Isaac in 2012 after officials from the parishes, the state and the federal government signed a cost-sharing agreement Friday.
Known as the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Risk Reduction project, the agreement stipulates that the federal government will spend $494 million and the state $266 million to build a 17.5 mile levee, four pumping stations and other flood reduction structures across St. James, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist Parishes. Once completed, the measures should help protect against the 100-year flood, or a flood that has a one percent chance of occurring in any given year.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said the projects will benefit 60,000 people.
"Hurricane Isaac flooded about 7,000 homes in this region, and emergency services, recovery efforts and commerce were hindered by having I-10 flooded for several days," Edwards said. "We hope never to see that kind of suffering again."
The central feature of the system in the levee, which will stretch from the Bonnet Carre Spillway to Garyville, Edwards said.
"These are the types of investments we have to make in Louisiana," he said. He noted that protecting roads in the area is crucial not just for commerce, but for evacuations.
Other officials were similarly effusive in discussing the project.
Natalie Robottom, president of St. John the Baptist Parish, said the project was the "biggest win" in the history of the parish.
Col. Michael Clancy, head of the New Orleans office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, noted that the project was the single biggest project funded in a 2018 supplemental spending bill passed by Congress.
The project is expected to be complete in 2024.