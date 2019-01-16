Blame for smells plaguing Harahan and River Ridge appears to be shifting, at least among some Jefferson Parish leaders.
For months, fingers have been pointed at the Jefferson Parish landfill as the major source of the foul odors, which some have described as rotten eggs or a chemical smell, depending on the time and location. State officials have stepped up inspections at the Waggaman facility, and the landfill's decrepit noxious gas and liquid collection systems are close to being fully upgraded in response to the crisis.
Wednesday, Council chairman Chris Roberts said other sources of smells should be investigated and that the parish should consider seeking federal help from the Environmental Protection Agency to determine if there are other culprits. Specifically, Roberts pointed to activity on the river as a possible genesis of the problems.
"We are pretty clear on what the issues at the landfill are," Roberts said. But when it comes to the river, "we don't really know what's going on."
Roberts suggested that the administration of Parish President Mike Yenni reach out to U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, whose home is near to where the smells have been reported, for help.
Roberts also pointed to reports and social media videos of particulate matter falling in the area and asked if the state Department of Environmental Quality had tested any of that material.
Mike Lockwood, the parish's director of environmental services, said DEQ had tested one sample and found nothing unusual.
The parish should consider hiring a company to conduct tests for the parish, Roberts said.
"I don't think that stuff flying around is coming from the landfill," Roberts said. "We need to be doing as much legwork as possible."