The National Audubon Society has deemed the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, a $1.3 billion Mississippi River diversion planned for lower Plaquemines Parish, a key project necessary to protect and restore bird populations along the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to a new report from the environmental-advocacy group.

Thousands of additional acres of "critical habitat" for brown pelicans, reddish egrets and other bird species could be created through the massive, if controversial, diversion project, said Kara Lankford, director of Gulf Coast restoration at the Audubon Society, during a conference call to discuss the release of the new study.

Lankford called the project "transformative." The diversion, which would cut a gap in the Mississippi River levee to allow freshwater and sediment into sinking areas of the Louisiana coast, could build 8,000 acres in 20 years and 30,000 acres in 50 years, according to estimates cited in the report.

"Enhancing wetlands throughout the Barataria Basin would safeguard critical habitat for important birds and other wildlife," the report says. "These new and sustained wetlands would provide a buffer from storm surge for communities and industry" as well, it adds.

The report, released Tuesday, comes as the Mid-Barataria project continues to move forward with the support of state officials and environmental groups, even though fishermen and businessmen in the area of the diversion complain that it could upset fisheries and oyster beds.

Bird colonies along the Gulf Coast have been threatened in recent years by oil spills, hurricanes, coastal land loss and the demands of human recreational use, according to Lankford.

"The Gulf of Mexico is a vitally important ecosystem," she said. Without it, not only native species but others that use it as a stopover on long migrations between North and South America could be irreparably harmed, she said.

The Audubon Society report singles out 30 projects from Texas to Florida that it says could bolster bird populations in the region.

Four of the projects are in Louisiana: the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, restorations of Queen Bess Island near Grand Isle and Chandeleur Island off the St. Bernard Parish coast, and marsh creation in Freshwater Bayou in Vermilion Parish.

Similar projects are in the planning process for other states. In Texas, the group wants to create bay islands for pelicans and oystercatchers. In Florida, selected projects include the creation of breakwaters to help shield bird populations from destructive waves from storms. There are also projects in Alabama and Mississippi.

Some projects are regional, encompassing areas in more than one state.

By far, the most ambitious undertaking included in the Audubon study is the Mid-Barataria project, a first-of-its-kind endeavor that aims to restore the natural land-building power of the Mississippi by cutting the levee near Ironton and allowing that river water to flow into the Barataria Basin.

Other diversions have been built along the Mississippi, but those are designed to siphon fresh water from the river's flow in order to lower water-salinity levels.

For the sediment diversion, engineers hope that by cutting deeper into the levee, they may be able to send not just the river's water but also the heavier sediment into the marshes, spurring land-building.

Although the sediment diversion has broad support at the state level, local fishing and business interests are concerned that sending up to 75,000 cubic feet per second of cold freshwater into the Barataria Basin will alter the water chemistry and harm oysters, shrimp and other fish populations.

There are other hurdles as well. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which will shepherd the project's federal permitting process, originally said it would be 2022 before it could be permitted. Since then, the project has been expedited, and permits could be in hand in 2020.

It is a key project in the state's 2017 Coastal Master Plan, a 50-year blueprint for helping to slow the pace of land loss along the state's coast.