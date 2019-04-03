The Jefferson Parish Council, which 15 months ago unanimously gave permission for Cornerstone Chemical to build an expanded cyanide plant at its Waggaman facility, voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to revoke that permission.
The vote, which came after nearly two hours of at-times vehement public comment, wasn't close: Only one of the seven members voted against the measure. That member was Dominick Impastato, who tried just before the vote to defer the matter for 30 days. His motion failed when it didn't get a second.
The cause for the controversy are plans by Cornerstone Chemical's plant in Waggaman, which makes a number of products, to add cyanide production capacity to the facility. Cyanide has been made at the plant for decades, but as a byproduct of other processes. But recent upgrades to the plant have resulted in lower cyanide production, so Cornerstone sought permission to add new facilities that would keep the cyanide production at previous levels. The company sells all the cyanide it produces to an onsite tenant.
The company sought -- and received -- unanimous permission from the council for the additions in January of 2018. But after residents in Harahan, River Ridge and Waggaman began last year to complain of noxious smells in their areas, fingers of blame were pointed in many directions. The main culprit of the smells may be the parish's landfill, but some residents have said the Waggaman dump could not be the sole source, and some singled out chemical plants as another potential culprit.
Residents then began to object to Cornerstone's plans and a public meeting held last month revealed a depth and intensity of public opposition to the new cyanide facility.
Wednesday's council meeting was similar, but with pleas from representatives of business groups including the Jefferson Business Council, GNO Inc., and the Jefferson Chamber to reject the ordinance that would rescind the permission for the plant.
"Once you pull the trigger, there is no going back," said Tony Ligi of the Jefferson Business Council. He warned that rescinding the permit would set a bad precedent and send a negative message about Jefferson's business climate to companies that may be looking to move into the parish.
Cornerstone officials have offered to work with the parish to modify the permit, especially in connection with two planned 26,000-gallon storage tanks, Ligi said. Rescinding the permit would negate the chance for further negotiations. He also raised the specter of possible legal action from the company.
"If a court comes in and renders a judgement reversing this, you are going to be without any leverage whatsoever," he said.
Councilman Mark Spears, who sponsored the ordinance to rescind the permit, said he was responsible to the residents.
"What are we supposed to tell our citizens?" he asked. "I can't sit back and do nothing."
Tom Yura, Chief Operating Officer at Cornerstone, struck a more conciliatory tone, noting that the company has redesigned the tanks to make them under 11,000 gallons. He offered his personal pledge that the company would not construct any elements of the new plant -- which they are prevented from doing because they don't yet have the state permit -- without first coming to some agreement with the council.
He conceded that the company's communication with residents has been poor, and said they would work on being more available.
Yura's vows were not enough to sway Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken.
"At this point we don’t have any assurances and that’s what makes us uncomfortable," she told Yura. "The problem is today if we don’t take an action, we leave here with no guarantees."
Van Vrancken said she was willing to continue to work with Cornerstone officials, but that she believed revoking the permit was the best way forward.
Van Vrancken's comments were met with approval by many in the crowd who streamed to the microphone and urged the council to rescind the permit.
"Public safety and economic development are not mutually exclusive," said Lisa Karlin, one resident who has been a vocal opponent of the plant. Of 500 emails that Karlin said she helped residents send, only four were in favor of the plant. "The people have spoken and I hope you listen."
Karen Hebert, another organizer of the opposition, was more blunt. "We don't need cyanide in Waggaman," she said. "Please do not let this go through."
The only dissenting voice on the council was Impastato's, who attempted to suspend the permit while a solution is worked out. But without a second his motion died. He was the lone no vote on rescinding the permit, a vote that was greeted with applause.
Afterward, Yura said he was "extremely disappointed" and that plant officials would look at "next steps," though he refused to specify what those might be.
The discussion also created several interesting moments in the council, which is dominated by generally business-friendly Republicans. One of those, Chris Roberts, who has filed suit against Monsanto over a cancer diagnosis, complained during the meeting that he thought increased cancer rates in Louisiana were due to chemical plants and that state regulatory bodies, including DEQ, were largely toothless in their attempts to protect Louisiana citizens.