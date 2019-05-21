Curbside recycling pickup in Gretna will continue at least through June, according to a statement from the city.

The service was suspended last week after the companies that provide it notified several municipalities, including Jefferson and Orleans parishes, that policy changes by the Chinese government led the Metairie facility that sorts much of the curbside recycling picked up across New Orleans to discontinue accepting it. Jefferson Parish was extended the same extension.

The company that runs that facility, Arizona-based Republic Services Inc. said it planned to continue accepting commercial recycling but not residential collections. The company made the announcement to local companies that pick up the materials. Republic noted the Chinese policy, which banned 24 types of scrap and lowered the maximum amount of non-recyclable material its facilities could accept, had made taking curbside pickups untenable.

“There simply are no longer markets in this region for the excessively contaminated recyclables brought to our facility by the city’s two main haulers,” Republic said in a written statement.

Last week, Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant said city attorneys were examining the city's contract to see if the company could change it as quickly as it had. Tuesday, Constant said she planned to meet next week with the city attorney and the contractor to see if a solution could be worked out.

"It's going to continue as normal through the end of June," she said. After that, she added, "I don't know what will happen."

