Twelve beaches across Harrison and Hancock counties are closed until further notice due to a blue-green Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB), according to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

An HAB occurs when “colonies of algae grow out of control and produce toxic or harmful effects on people, fish, shellfish, marine mammals and birds,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The human illnesses caused by HABs, though rare, can be debilitating or even fatal,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The sand beach is open for sun bathing, however, beach-goers are asked to avoid contact with the water, according to the MDEQ.

“No swim” signs have been placed outside of the effected areas:

Harrison County

Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach

Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach

Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach

Station 7A – Long Beach Beach

Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach

Station 8 – Gulfport West Beach

Station 9 – Gulfport Harbor Beach

Station 10B – East Courthouse Road Beach

Hancock County

Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach

Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach

Station 3 – Waveland Beach

Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach

The St. Tammany Parish Fishing Pier and Northshore Beach, both located just south of Slidell, are closed until further notice due to the algae bloom occurring in Lake Pontchartrain, the parish announced.

The Louisiana Department of Health has urged people to avoid contact with algae and the water it's in, as well as as advising not to eat fish from the lake during the bloom. Pet owners also are encouraged to keep their animals away from the water.

The bloom is believed to have occurred following the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway to release potential flood water from the Mississippi River into area waterways.

