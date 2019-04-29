They were Kenner's most regal pair: Siegfried and Odette, he with the patrician bearing, her long and slender neck the defining quality of her grace.
The pair are mute swans, graceful white waterfowl donated to the city earlier this month. They had taken up residents at Kenner's City Park, a fact trumpeted by the city on its Facebook page. The city even noted that had even planned an educational program around the pair.
But now Siegfried is dead at the hands of an unknown assailant, and city officials have a mission: to replace him with another male swan before more than two weeks passes. Mute swans mate for life, and if Odette does not have a new partner before two weeks passes, it could even lead to her dying, according to Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.
Siegfried's death was not natural: there was evidence of an attack, probably by some sort of animal, Zahn said. Odette was unharmed.
Suspicions were directed at coyotes, but experts consulted by the city said that was unlikely, Zahn said.
"If there had been a coyote, it be basically nothing left," Zahn said he had been told. The culprit may have been a loose dog, he said.
Now Zahn is in a race to get Odette a new mate, Zahn said. That means a new swan has to be found this week, he said.
"I am absolutely going to replace the male swan, as an animal lover, I believe that swan should not be by itself," Zahn said.
There are a couple of options: purchasing a new male mute swan for $1,500 or getting one from a place that has too many, Zahn said.
"My deal is, I'm replacing the swan," Zahn said.