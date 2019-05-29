Michael Hinyub stood Thursday alongside a railroad track near Stumpf Boulevard in Gretna and pointed at several yards of track that jutted off to one side.

"That's where they want to put it," he said.

Hinyub was referring to plans by the New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway to build a new curving section of track in Gretna between the southbound track, where Hinyub stood, and an east-west portion. The new connector would improve safety and reduce crossings, greatly shortening the distance trains would travel through the city, according to railway officials, but Hinyub didn't buy it.

He swept his gaze around and pointed at a car wash and a collision center. To build the curve, the NO&GCR would have to acquire those properties and tear them down. "If they get shut down and don't relocate in the city of Gretna," Hinyub said of the businesses, "we lose."

Hinyub is not alone in his anger at the railroad. His attitude is shared by virtually all of Gretna's elected officials, each of whom signed a recent statement opposing the plan and made impassioned speeches at an angry public meeting Wednesday night.

That meeting, ostensibly called to present information regarding the proposed new curve to the public, instead amounted to an hourlong railway bashing session, with each member of the City Council, Mayor Belinda Constant and Police Chief Arthur Lawson taking turns to lambaste the railway for what they said was years of duplicitous and bullying behavior. Nobody from the railway was on hand to reply.

"I'm pissed," said Councilman Mark Miller, summing up the attitude of many. "I'll be damned if anybody is going to come (expletive) in our yard."

+3 Gretna officials oppose plan to send crude oil trains through their city Gretna elected officials have come out unanimously against a proposed oil-export terminal in Plaquemines Parish that would send train cars fil…

Gretna has long had an uneasy relationship with the railroad that runs through the heart of the city. In fact, the tracks run down the center of both 4th Street and Madison Street, much like streetcar tracks on some major New Orleans arteries. But instead of single electric passenger cars, Gretna's tracks carry freight trains, often tank or grain cars.

The trains are slow-moving and often long, tying up traffic and sometimes creating hours of headaches for residents and visitors.

A grain car that was too heavy caused a derailment on May 17, leading to hours of delays. Railway officials never contacted the city about why it happened or what might be done to prevent derailments from occurring, Constant said. That is consistent with the way the company has operated for years, she said.

Constant said city officials only learned of the plans for the new curve after a real estate agent met with some of the landowners whose land the railroad might need to acquire. Several landowners said the agent raised the threat of expropriation at the meeting, creating worries that if the owners would not sell the land, the railroad would just take it under eminent domain.

Finally in April, company officials came to City Hall and met with Constant and others, she said.

"I was kicked in the gut," she said.

The railroad, she said, does not care about the people of Gretna. "They don't have the respect to call City Hall and they don't respect you," she told the crowd to sounds of assent.

But, she acknowledged, the city's power to do anything to stop the project is limited. "They have the authority, and if they can do it in Gretna, they can do it in Harahan and Metairie," she said.

Residents in various parts of the metro area have complained about railroads in recent years. In Old Metairie, the train crossing at Metairie Road has been a constant source of tension because of crashes and lengthy backups at high traffic times.

The state has been in long-term negotiations with the railroads about a major overhaul of rail traffic throughout the New Orleans area. But those talks, which include representatives of the state and federal governments as well as several major railroads, have made little little progress.

The New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway is not a major railroad. Its approximately 32 miles of track stretch from Westwego through Gretna and down 25 miles into Plaquemines Parish.

The plan for the new connector came about as part of plans for a proposed $2.5 billion crude oil export terminal near Myrtle Grove. Most of the oil coming to the terminal would be supplied by pipelines, but some would come in by rail along the NO&GCR tracks.

The connector would save some 3,000 feet of track and shorten the time that the trains are in Gretna, said Robert Bach, president of Rio Grande Pacific, the company that owns NO&GCR. It would also reduce the number of trains that travel along Madison Street, where the trains roll past about 100 houses and apartments before entering the Gouldsboro Yards at the northern end of the city.

The city's opposition, Bach said, makes little sense in terms of safety.

"I think we are better attuned to understand railroad safety than they are," he said. "We think it's a terrific idea to get (the trains) off Madison Street."

He noted that the new curve would bisect a vacant lot on which a developer plans to build an assisted living facility that Gretna officials have touted. "This is a commercial dispute," he said.

He said no one from his company had been invited to Wednesday's meeting, and it wouldn't have done any good anyway. "It probably wouldn't have been productive," he said.

Both city and railway officials say the best plan is one created about five years ago that would move the track to an industrial corridor along Peters Road. The plan won the support of Bach, Gretna and parish leaders as well as the Regional Planning Commission. But that plan would have cost $350 million.

"We've never had enough new traffic to justify the expense," Bach said. "If you can help us find the money, we will do it tomorrow."

The curve, on the other hand, is expected to cost between $6 and $8 million, he said.

Hinyub said the commercial effects of the proposal are relevant.

"That assisted living facility will raise the value of that property," he said. Gretna is finally on the cusp of a long hoped-for renaissance, but building a new rail line through the heart of that section of the city will not help it, he said.

"What they're doing is only for the sake of their bottom line," Hinyub said, his thin gray hair twitching in a hot summer breeze. "It borders on evil."