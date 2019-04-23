Approximately 3,600 gallons of highly corrosive sulfuric acid escaped from a leaking pipe earlier this month at Cornerstone Chemical Co., a plant near Waggaman that has been battling with Jefferson Parish officials over a proposal to add new cyanide production facilities, according to a report filed with state officials.

The leak, which lasted 10 hours before it was stanched, was traced to a faulty flange, according to Greg Langley, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The acid dripped into the soil and drained into a concrete-lined drainage ditch within the plant, where it was contained, the report said.

None of the acid made it offsite, according to Cornerstone officials.

The leak, which was first reported by nola.com, comes at a time when the chemical company is suing the Jefferson Parish Council.

Last year, the council unanimously approved the company's request for a permit to add new cyanide facilities to plant. But earlier this month, it rescinded that decision by a 6-1 vote, heeding the calls of residents from around the Waggaman area and also Harahan and River Ridge, who have complained for months about noxious odors that irritate the eyes, nose and throat.

While there is no evidence that the Waggaman plant was responsible for the smells, the permit request drew the attention of many property owners, who mounted a campaign against it.

Plant officials have said the new facilities would not add new cyanide production capacity to the plant but simply replace production that has been reduced by improvements to other processes.

After the permit was revoked, Cornerstone took the fight to court. A judge rejected the company's request for a temporary restraining order against the parish, and a hearing scheduled for Tuesday to consider its request for a permanent injunction was postponed until June.

A state permit for the cyanide expansion is still pending.

Sulfuric acid is used in a variety of products and processes. It's a highly corrosive acid that can irritate eyes and skin if it comes into contact with people. Prolonged exposure or high doses can cause serious health problems or even death.

According to a report on this month's incident that the company filed with LDEQ, a superintendent was notified of a sulfuric acid odor in the plant around 4 p.m. on April 11. About an hour later, workers determined that the leak was coming from a drain flange in a pipe.

"The sulfuric acid drained to the ground beneath the pipe rack and traveled to one of the facility's concrete drainage ditches," where it was contained by earthen dams and gate valves on the ditch culverts, the report says. The leak wasn't fully stopped until just after 2 a.m. on April 12, the report says.

Workers at the plant began putting soda ash on the spill to neutralize the acid and vacuum trucks were used to collect the liquid. Soil underneath the pipes was also removed and a contractor is conducting tests of the surrounding soil, the report says.

One employee who was investigating the spill inhaled some acid and was taken to West Jefferson Medical Center, from which he was released later that evening, the report says.

The company also notified state and federal authorities of the leak in the early hours of April 12, the report says.

In a statement, a Cornerstone spokeswoman said the company responded quickly and effectively to the spill, and those efforts are continuing.

"Proper mitigation, neutralization and monitoring of the impacted area is ongoing," the statement read. "The incident is being fully reviewed by plant management. Our priority is always the safety and security of our employees, contractors, the community and the environment in which we operate."