More than 5,000 residents of southern St. Charles Parish are at greater risk of flooding now than they were four years ago, according to a recent survey showing that the levee protecting Des Allemands, Bayou Gauche and Paradis is sinking.
Almost the entire Sunset Drainage District levee that protects 16.4 square miles has subsided at least half a foot from 2014 to 2018, with one area along Petit Lac Des Allemands dropping to 5.9 feet this year, down from 7.1 feet in a 2014.
The findings, compiled by a team of scientists and engineers with St. Charles Parish government, have raised the ire of some officials and residents, who say that changes to how the levees are managed have delayed necessary maintenance, putting homes and businesses at risk.
“We need to have a plan in place to go out and repair those levees,” Parish Councilman Paul Hogan said.
For most of the past century, levees in the area were maintained by the independent Sunset Drainage District, which was created by the Legislature and consisted of a board of five landowners in the area. In 2013, however, the parish government took control of the district.
According to Hogan, that’s when the levees stopped being properly maintained.
A resident near the Grand Bayou Canal portion of the levee said its grass is cut frequently, but she hasn't seen an effort to raise it.
"I just have my insurance paid," she said of her concern with the levee.
Hogan has pushed the parish administration for some sort of plan, sending several memos in recent weeks to Parish President Larry Cochran. Cochran directed Hogan’s request to the Lafourche Basin Levee District, the state agency the parish works with on levee maintenance.
A letter from the Lafourche district acknowledged the issue facing the southern part of St. Charles Parish, saying the agency “is aware of deficiencies in the Sunset Levee area.”
The letter also called for more analysis of the levee before moving forward with major work, though it suggested raising the levee to an “interim” level of 7.5 feet, a height that almost all of the levee now falls below, according to the 2018 survey.
Complicating any decision by the Lafourche Basin Levee District or the parish is that the Sunset Drainage levee is set to be incorporated into the federal Upper Barataria Risk Reduction project, a $940.9 million flood protection project designed to prevent storm surge from getting into communities through the Barataria Basin.
According to the Lafourche Basin Levee District letter, the federal levee project would raise the Sunset Drainage levees to 12.5 feet, providing protection from a 100-year storm.
“That’s our savior. That plan is great,” Hogan said. “In the meantime, this levee needs to be maintained.”
Before the parish took over the Sunset Drainage District, the issue of maintenance was simple. Workers would take dirt from canal banks and use that to raise the levees.
The once self-sufficient district would do that every year, using funds it received from oil royalties. That money started drying up in the 1990s, though, and the district began asking the parish for hundreds of thousands of dollars in subsidies.
Under then-Parish President V.J. St. Pierre, the Parish Council took over as the district's governing body in 2013, dissolving the five-member board that had controlled the levee for 90 years.
The Parish Council now governs the Sunset Drainage District, though it is still technically independent. Council members serve both on the council for the whole of St. Charles Parish and as members of the governing board of the Sunset Drainage District.
After the council took control, it entered into a series of agreements with the Lafourche Basin Levee District to deal with levee maintenance.
The result of these moves, in the years since, is that the levees have had the grass cut, Hogan said, and that’s about it. The yearly taking of dirt from canal bottoms to keep up the levee’s integrity, he said, has stopped.
“What exactly does ‘maintain the levees’ mean? Raise them when they sink? Or just cut the grass?” said Hogan, who knows whom he’s blaming for the sinking. “We as the Sunset Drainage District ... my beef is with the parish.”
Hogan added that this is “falling on deaf ears” with the council, who he said continues to ignore his calls to have meetings for the Sunset Drainage District, and are in that sense neglecting it.
Councilman Billy Woodruff, who represents the area as part of District IV on the council, didn’t respond to a request for comment. Hogan is an at-large member.
Asked for comment, a spokeswoman for the parish administration referred to the letter from the Lafourche Basin Levee District.
Hogan's complaints got to the point of his suing the parish, demanding the Sunset Drainage District hold meetings. He lost.
In any case, he said, it’s time for his fellow council members — whatever hat they are wearing — to do something to make sure the southern part of the parish is protected.
“If we let these levees continue to sink and a storm comes through, we’re back like we were in Hurricane Juan,” Hogan said, referring to the 1985 storm that had residents in the area scrambling to sandbag the levee to keep it from overtopping.
But if a storm like Juan came through now, Hogan said, running out with sandbags might not be enough because some of the spots where the levee has subsided the most are in areas along Petit Lac Des Allemands that are nearly inaccessible.