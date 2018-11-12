Teams of geologists and other scientists spread out Monday to take soil samples across New Orleans, the first step in an ambitious project to study the city's groundwater with an eye toward one day predicting future flooding events and what areas may be most vulnerable to subsidence.
In New Orleans, surface water, in streets and sometimes buildings, gets the most attention after heavy rains. But groundwater could be a key part of helping to reduce the risk of flooding in many parts of the city. The problem is that the city's groundwater is poorly understood.
These scientists, working in partnership with the city and others, hope to change that by conducting an extensive study of New Orleans' groundwater.
The project is being led by Roelof Stuurman, a scientist with the Dutch company Deltares. The company is one of the world's leading experts in water management, and Stuurman said this project could help provide a three-dimensional picture of the city's underground soil and water.
That picture could be used to help reduce the impact of future flooding events and predict which areas could be most vulnerable to subsidence, the natural process by which land sinks.
On average, New Orleans sinks about 6 to 8 millimeters per year, according to Stuurman. "In 1939, about 45 percent of the city was below sea level," he said. "Now, it's greater than 70 percent."
The researchers started in Gentilly, which has historically been one of the city's faster-sinking areas. The reason is that in order for areas like Gentilly to be built, developers had to drain swampland and convert it to solid ground.
But in the process, they allowed formerly submerged organic materials in the soil to decay, which speeds subsidence, said Tulane professor Torbjörn Törnqvist.
Subsidence, though a natural process, has deleterious effects: It impacts existing infrastructure, especially roads and drainage structures, and it makes the city more vulnerable to rising sea levels.
One way to combat that subsidence is to allow the level of groundwater to rise.
Stuurman said raising the level of groundwater may prevent some of that organic material from decaying, and thus slow the rate of subsidence. It could also lessen the impact of things like sea-level rise, he said.
But it has other, perhaps less positive effects: A higher water table means there's less storage space in the ground for rainwater, which would lead to more runoff on the surface.
"We need less groundwater drainage," Stuurman said.
The researchers will install monitoring stations at some of the places where they take soil borings. These stations will survey the groundwater level, its composition and its salinity, he said.
But getting data on the soils and groundwater is just a first step. Stuurman envisions tying the groundwater monitoring system into a surface water monitoring network and eventually using it to help operators at the city's pumping stations make real-time decisions that could lower the impact of rain events.
"We have to understand to have better drainage," he said.