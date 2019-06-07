Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni sent a stinging letter to Parish Council members Friday, lambasting the board that runs East Jefferson General Hospital and urging the council to appoint its own consultant to help negotiate a deal with hospital operator LCMC.

Yenni's letter came three days after the hospital board announced plans to enter an agreement with LCMC to confidentially negotiate a "strategic affiliation," possibly a lease or sale, over the next several months.

Parish leaders have been seeking a private operator to take over the financially troubled hospital for several years. But Yenni's letter laid bare tensions that have been brewing between the largely autonomous board that runs the 420-bed Metairie hospital and the parish government that has the ultimate responsibility for its operations.

Yenni blamed the board and its attorney, David Sherman, for causing the problems.

"Time and time again, East Jefferson General Hospital board members and legal counsel have indicated to me and members of my staff that their strategy for making the hospital profitable was working," Yenni wrote. "I no longer have confidence that we are being presented with all the facts."

The hospital lost $25 million in 2017, the most recent year for which there is an audit on file with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office.

Financial rating agencies such as Moody's and Standard & Poor's have downgraded the hospital's bond rating in recent years, though hospital leaders have continued to insist that the facility has enough cash reserves and is current on its debt payments.

Yenni said he was worried that the hospital's problems could have a ripple effect on the parish's bond ratings.

The letter also airs Yenni's complaint that hospital leaders misled parish leaders about recent media reports concerning a building leased by EJGH on Veterans Boulevard. The site was originally going to be used as a freestanding emergency room, but it sat unused even as the hospital paid hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in rent.

Yenni also directs some ire at Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, normally a Yenni ally, whose district includes the hospital and who has taken an active interest in directing its future.

EJGH's future shouldn't "be under the oversight of one council member simply because of the hospital's location," Yenni writes.

Yenni wants the Parish Council to appoint an outside consultant to represent the parish in the negotiations with LCMC. He points to earlier failed talks with healthcare giant HCA as evidence that allowing the hospital board to guide the negotiations is a bad idea. Hospital leaders assured him those talks were going well until they fell apart, Yenni said.

"A qualified advisor will give us confidence in knowing that we've negotiated the best possible lease for the people of Jefferson Parish," Yenni wrote, adding that after conversations with LCMC CEO Greg Feirn, he was confident Feirn would be more comfortable negotiating with a knowledgeable consultant.

In 2015, the parish completed the lease of West Jefferson Medical Center to LCMC; the parish had hired Pennsylvania-based hospital consultant Joshua Nemzoff to advise it in those negotiations. But Nemzoff became a controversial figure, tangling frequently with then-Councilman Chris Roberts and the parish's inspector general, who criticized the size of the payments to the consultant.

Nemzoff has filed suit against several executives from LCMC and former executives from WJMC, as well as Roberts and Councilman Ricky Templet.

Van Vrancken said she agreed with many of Yenni's points.

"I may have a different perspective on some things," she said. "But largely we can all agree on the fact that EJ is an important asset."

Van Vrancken said she has personally invited Yenni to attend hospital board meetings on several occasions, but that he had never taken her up on it.

"It is just a little baffling that he is insinuating that there is information that is not available to him," she said.

She also said she plans to make sure the council gets regular closed-door updates on the progress of negotiations.

A spokeswoman for LCMC declined to comment. The New Orleans-based hospital outfit counts University Medical Center, Touro Infirmary, Children's Hospital and WJMC among its properties.

East Jefferson General Hospital issued a statement Friday responding to Yenni's letter. In that statement, which is attributed to board Chairman Dr. Donald Bell and hospital CEO Gerald Parton, the board said it appreciates Yenni's concerns and "treasures" EJGH's history, mission and role in the community.

The statement said the board considered its options carefully and "concluded that the proposed affiliation with LCMC offers a promising future."

The statement also noted that the board has hired "nationally recognized firms who have advised us" about the deal including the consulting firms Berkeley Research Group and Quorum Health and the law firm McDermott, Will and Emory.

It said hospital executives and board members are available to meet with Yenni to provide updates.

Yenni may not be around even if a deal is concluded with LCMC. The one-term incumbent has not officially announced whether he will seek re-election this fall, but it is widely believed that he won't after a 2016 sexting scandal damaged him politically. If he chooses not to run, his term will end at the end of the year. The negotiations are expected to last at least that long.

