Almost 50 health care professionals — social workers, service providers, advocates, hospital administrators, public health officials — gathered at New Orleans East Hospital on Wednesday to discuss a troubling and perhaps surprising statistic in the year 2019: the high number of women dying of pregnancy-related causes.
Most of the participants had an M.D. or an M.P.H. after their name. One bounced a baby on her lap as the conversation unfolded. Everyone was working toward one goal: envisioning a health care system that allows all women to access quality care.
“Women are navigating a health care system not designed to be friendly to patients,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the city's Health Department. “Pregnancy can be terrifying. It can be terrifying to ask questions.”
In Louisiana, the state of maternal health is especially dire. The United States is one of the most dangerous places to give birth among industrialized nations, and Louisiana ranks second-to-last among states for maternal mortality, according to a 2018 report by the United Health Foundation.
The U.S. has a maternal mortality rate of 20.7 deaths for every 100,000 births. In Louisiana, the rate is 44.8, or more than twice the national average. By comparison, England and France have rates of 8.8 and 7.8, respectively.
The data also show a stark racial divide: 72.6 black women die per 100,000 births in Louisiana, more than triple the rate for white women. That puts the rate of maternal mortality of black women in Louisiana on par with women in North Korea, according to a study published in The Lancet.
“If you’re black, a female and coming to get help, your help is different because of the color of your skin,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who called for industry-wide bias training so staff can evaluate how their biases affect the care they provide.
Better access for women, especially women of color and vulnerable populations, is a priority for the medical community, especially after a recent blistering USA Today investigation of hospitals across the country.
The story cast an unflattering spotlight on one of the city's two labor and delivery hospitals, Touro Infirmary, which has a much higher rate of complications than the median average in the U.S., even when taking demographic factors into account, the newspaper found.
Public officials named transportation and distance as key obstacles for access to maternal care. Avegno is looking at services like Uber and Lyft as a way to close that gap. “Think of how hard it is if you have two young kids to get to an appointment,” said Avegno. "They don't have paid sick leave, (so) they don't go to OB appointments, then they don't get care."
Igniting a controversy
And then there’s the fact that Orleans Parish has only two "birthing" hospitals: Touro and Ochsner Baptist, both in Uptown.
“If you go north of Canal Street, we really don’t have any hospital-based resources,” said Robert Maupin, M.D., the associate dean at the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. “As a community, we have to look at having a system of health care. A system works together for an outcome. That’s different from health care services. Many of us are great at providing clinical services. But our ability to function as a system is the threshold we need to cross.”
Though this symposium was planned over six months ago, USA Today's "Deadly Deliveries" investigation has been at the top of many minds since April. After the piece was published, “everything ignited,” said Julie Morial, M.D., the chief medical officer for UnitedHealth and the eldest daughter of former Mayor Dutch Morial.
Touro officials responded to the article by saying the hospital serves people who are more likely to suffer medical complications because of other socioeconomic and health factors.
“The framing of the hospital was to blame moms,” said Joia Crear-Perry, M.D., the founder of the National Birth Equity Collaborative. “We had a meeting to let (the moms) grieve that,” she added, referring to an event in April organized by the Maternal Health Coalition.
Representatives from Touro were at the symposium.
"As one of the largest birthing hospitals in Louisiana, we are committed to improving these outcomes by partnering with the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative and local government and community organizations," the hospital said in a statement.
‘It’s impossible’
Nikki Greenaway is a nurse practitioner contracted with Covenant House, a shelter for homeless teenagers, including victims of sex trafficking and abuse. She regularly sees women who are pregnant, scared and on their own.
“On Monday, I saw a woman who has been bleeding since giving birth eight weeks ago,” said Greenaway.
But Medicaid covered her postpartum care for only six weeks. "If I prescribe her medicine, she can’t get it because she doesn’t have insurance," Greenaway said, noting that continual bleeding could indicate anything from an infection to a stitch that has come loose. If untreated, the woman could land in emergency care.
The women Greenaway sees are constantly facing the Catch-22 that comes with being poor and uninsured. "She would get a job, but she can't get childcare," she said of her typical patient. "And she can't get childcare because they require (applicants to have) a job. It's impossible."
The medical community in New Orleans aims to take a "meet them where they are" approach to providing maternal care to people who need it most, she said.
“We put her in a position where she has to decide between her health care vs. employment, childcare and other elements of living,” Maupin said of poor women. “The structures that we have too often put women in conflict in terms of their choices.”
Changing New Orleans' approach to maternal care isn’t just about saving lives — it also saves money.
“For every day someone is in the NICU, it can be another $10-$20,000 per day,” said Morial.
In Louisiana, the rate of low-birthweight babies sits at 10.6%, well above the U.S. average of 8.2%. For black babies, that number is 15.4%. White babies in Louisiana have a low birthweight rate of 7.8%, according to America's Health Rankings data.
But talking about the issues the medical community sees on a daily basis is different from actually moving the needle on maternal health. As Cantrell put it, "I really am tired of talking about it. I want to move to action."
According to Maupin, maternal mortality and the underlying inequity of care are a public health crisis that should be treated like any other type of crisis, pointing to Hurricane Katrina as an example.
“It didn’t matter (after the storm) who you were or what walk of life you came from,” said Maupin. “If we had to take a certain step to save someone, to get to higher ground, we did it. We know that the only way to be successful is to work together. We have to see this as a crisis the same way.”