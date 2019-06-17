Failure to provide basic life support when a patient was found unresponsive, poor nutrition resulting in rapid weight loss and grimy living conditions are just a few of the problems that have landed five Louisiana nursing homes on a list of facilities targeted for increased government scrutiny.
The list identified over 400 nursing homes across the U.S. that failed to meet certain health and safety requirements, making them eligible for a program that requires more frequent inspections.
It was released earlier this month to Pennsylvania's two U.S. senators by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that monitors institutions that receive funding from Medicare and Medicaid.
The five Louisiana nursing homes on the list are Belle Maison in Hammond, South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab in Cut Off, Lake Charles Care Center in Lake Charles, Tioga Community Care Center in Pineville and St. Helena Parish Nursing Home in Greensburg.
Only Belle Maison has been publicly identified by regulators as a "special focus facility," the status under which nursing homes see increased inspections in order to try to improve the care they offer.
Because of federal budget constraints, the number of nursing homes that are actually put into that program is capped at 88. In the past, only program participants have been publicly identified, but the full list of qualifying nursing homes was released after the two Pennsylvania senators, Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Pat Toomey, made an inquiry with CMS.
About 1.3 million Americans live in nursing homes, with most of the cost of care paid for by Medicare and Medicaid. Less than 3% of the 15,570 nursing homes in the U.S. have had issues identified by CMS that would make them eligible to be designated as special focus facilities, and fewer than 1% of those homes are so designated.
Louisiana has around 280 nursing homes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Robert Johannessen, the department's communications director, said that the state recommends using Medicare’s Nursing Home Compare tool when families are considering a long-term care facility.
Belle Maison was previously identified about a year ago after inspection reports conducted by the Louisiana Department of Health noted failures to protect residents from abuse and failures to provide appropriate wound checks to keep ulcers from forming.
In a 2017 case, a paraplegic resident at Belle Maison who also couldn't speak was found to be in “immediate jeopardy” of harm or death. A hospital inspection report described how the patient’s roommate had attempted to smother him on two occasions. When the nurse found the patient, who could not cry out for help, with a blanket tucked over his head, the nurse described the resident as “crying, his face red and warm,” according to the inspection report.
Even after the alleged attack, no attempt was made to separate the patients or contact their family members, according to the report.
Belle Maison was purchased in July 2018 by Central Management Co., which owns 21 nursing homes in the state, and according to regulators it has shown progress toward improving conditions at the facility.
Jamie Shelton, the chief operating officer of Belle Maison’s parent company, said the company was not aware that the home was a special focus facility when it was purchased a year ago, but that they’ve implemented new systems and a new director of nursing aimed at bringing the facility up to federal standards.
“We anticipate it coming off (the list),” said Shelton. “We’re very excited about getting on track.”
Special focus facilities are inspected twice as often as other nursing homes and risk losing access to Medicare and Medicaid funding if the problems are not corrected.
Casey and Toomey said in the report that identified all nursing homes on the special-focus facility candidate list that budget constraints were the reason other facilities didn't get the same increased level of scrutiny even though they “qualify for the program because they are identified as having a 'persistent record of poor care.' "
In an inspection survey completed in January, the Department of Health and Human Services reported an "immediate jeopardy situation" at St. Helena Parish Nursing Home when staff failed to provide CPR to a patient who was found unresponsive. Multiple staff members indicated they did not know how to identify a patient’s code status — whether, for example, the family has signed a do-not-resuscitate order or indicated life-saving measures should be taken.
A facility in an immediate jeopardy situation could lose its government funding in a matter of days because of a serious problem that requires correction.
A representative from St. Helena Parish Nursing Home said the company corrected the violation and provided extra training to staff, but declined to state what type of training was provided.
At Lake Charles Care Center, an inspection survey dated May 24, 2018, found that more than one resident’s air conditioning vents were covered in lint. A piece of plywood next to one unit was rotten, and multiple residents’ outside windows were obscured by a green film.
The same inspector noted that “varying numbers, sizes and shapes of insects” were present in the plastic light screens in the kitchen ceiling. On the same day, the inspector observed the administrator stepping on a cockroach by the nursing station.
A phone message left for an administrator at Lake Charles Care Center was not returned.
In an inspection survey dated Oct. 25, 2018, an inspector recorded a pest problem at South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab. Although the facility had records of controlling for some pests, the inspector observed a problem with flies: A single resident reportedly had five flies circling him in the dining room, and a fly flew into another resident’s food. Other residents had flies on their clothing and dining tables.
Bob Duet, the administrator of South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, said he was not aware the facility was a candidate for the special focus program. Representatives from the other nursing homes said they were notified by letter.
At Tioga Community Care Center, some residents were put in "immediate jeopardy," according to a report from Dec. 21, 2018. One resident, who was 105 pounds when admitted, lost almost 26 pounds between August and the end of November, when he weighed in at 79.2 pounds. Recommendations from a registered dietician to supplement his diet were never implemented, according to the report.
Lisa Gardner, a representative from Tioga Community Care Center, said the nonprofit company hired a new director of nursing and more support nurses, along with providing more education to staff and additional monitoring.
“We do support CMS’ endeavors. It’s a good process,” said Gardner.
According to Mark Berger, the executive director of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, Belle Maison was chosen as an special focus facility, or SFF, by the Health Standards Section of the Louisiana Department of Health from a list provided by CMS based on survey scores. He noted that Louisiana's average survey score is better than the national average, but CMS is still required to designate five facilities for consideration.
"I feel confident that Louisiana's one SFF has made significant improvements and expects to graduate from the program in the very near future," Berger said.
"The Louisiana Nursing Home Association supports providing families, consumers and other stakeholders with relevant, transparent information so they can make informed health care decisions for their loved ones," he added.
The Department of Health is responsible for conducting surveys at each nursing home receiving funding from Medicare and Medicaid every nine to 15 months. CMS decides which facility will be designated as a SFF next, though Johannessen said they expect it will be one of the four other candidates.
In a letter in response to the senators’ request, CMS Administrator Seema Verma pointed to federal budget problems as the reason not all SFF candidates are enrolled in the program and thereby placed under greater scrutiny.
"The total number of (special focus) slots and total number of (special focus) candidates nationally are based on the availability of federal resources," Verma wrote.
“Improving safety and quality in America’s nursing homes is one of CMS’ top priorities,” said Dr. Kate Goodrich, chief medical officer with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service, in a statement. “CMS welcomes the recent attention on nursing home quality of care that has amplified the important national dialogue.”