The Advocate has named Emily Woodruff, an accomplished healthcare journalist, as its new public health reporter.

Woodruff, whose position is partially funded through the national Report for America program, will cover health policy, public health and related topics across South Louisiana. She will be based in The Advocate's New Orleans newsroom.

Public health is a critical area of coverage in New Orleans and across Louisiana, a state that often ranks near the bottom in measures of health outcomes and has seen broad changes to its healthcare system over the past several years.

Woodruff, who is originally from Tallahassee, Florida, has written extensively on healthcare topics for several local and national news outlets, including The Baltimore Sun, STAT News, Gothamist and Being Patient, a health news start-up.

"Issues around public health and the business of healthcare are severely undercovered in this region, and are critical concerns that people grapple with every day,” said Martha Carr, Managing Editor of The New Orleans Advocate. “This is a start in our effort to change that."

Report for America, a national service program sponsored by non-profit news organization The GroundTruth Project, has committed to placing 61 reporters, known as corps members, in 50 newsrooms across the U.S. starting later this year.

The Boston-based group works with local news organizations to help fund under-covered issues and communities. It provides funding that helps cover the reporter's salary for up to two years, and also offers an intensive training program.

The Advocate, Louisiana's largest daily newspaper, has joined the Detroit Free Press, the Sacramento Bee, West Virginia Public Broadcasting, The Associated Press and other local news organizations as Report for America newsrooms for 2019.

Woodruff is a graduate of the Columbia University School of Journalism. She will start in June.