Hospital operator LCMC Health and East Jefferson General Hospital have entered into an agreement of "strategic affiliation," according to a statement from East Jefferson General Hospital.
"The board of directors of East Jefferson General Hospital has authorized the hospital to enter into a memorandum of understanding with LCMC Health regarding a strategic affiliation that can help both institutions achieve their future healthcare goals," the statement says. "This process is expected to take several months. During this negotiation period, both sides have agreed to confidentiality on all issues relating to the institutions and their operations."
The two have been in talks for several months after EJGH's previous talks with HCA broke down. Jefferson Parish leaders have been trying for years to find a lease operator for the Metairie hospital, which has seen its financial health downgraded by rating agencies even as it has earned plaudits for the quality of care on offer.
Its west bank counterpart, West Jefferson Medical Center, was leased to LCMC in 2015.
This is a developing story. More to come.