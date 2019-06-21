A Louisiana woman passed away on Tuesday after a honeymoon trip to the Dominican Republic, one of several still-mysterious illnesses and deaths of travelers following trips to the popular tourist destination.
Susan Simoneaux checked into the emergency room with fluid in her lungs less than a week after returning from her vacation to Punta Cana. She was later airlifted to Ochsner West Campus, according to a family friend, where she passed away in the ICU.
Simoneaux, 59, seemed fine to her neighbors Jim and Jayne Tate in Luling, La. when she and her husband Keith Williams returned from their honeymoon.
“When I saw her coming up the driveway, I was excited to hear from them,” said Jayne Tate. “She said it was just beautiful. They loved it. They even had a special evening where they had dinner on the beach. She just thought that was awesome."
But a few days after Simoneaux returned, she started having respiratory trouble. She was admitted to the emergency room on May 24, six days after returning from the Dominican Republic, according to a family friend. She died less than a month later.
A number of American tourists have gotten seriously – and sometimes deathly – ill during or after vacationing in the resort town. Some of them, like Simoneaux, reportedly had fluid in their lungs when they died. Others drank from a minibar before experiencing severe cramping and sometimes death.
Simoneaux wasn’t a big drinker, according to family friend Ronjae Mott, who owns the restaurant where the couple married. “I know she drank wine. She told me she was having a great time.”
At least 9 Americans have died recently in the Dominican Republic. According to physician and toxicologist Dr. Ernest P. Chiodo, the biggest red flag is Maryland couple Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, who were found dead in their hotel room on May 30.
“Rarely would you have a circumstance of both people having heart attacks at the same time.” That suggests an intoxication, or poisoning, of some sort, said Chiodo.
But Chiodo, who is also an attorney and has testified as an expert toxicology witness, said that some deaths are to be expected when large numbers of people travel to a certain place. And that could even include a couple dying at the same time. “Rare things do happen,” he said. Chiodo said another possibility could be drug overdose.
Pesticides or bootleg liquor poisoning have both been floated as potential causes. But Chiodo said that the recent deaths – most of which were ruled cardiovascular events like heart attacks or pulmonary edema, or fluid in the lungs – do not match the typical symptoms of those poisonings. “You typically get diarrhea, urination, extreme salivation,” said Chiodo of pesticide poisoning. With bootleg liquor, otherwise known as methyl alcohol, blindness is a common symptom.
A toxicology test could shed light on the cause, but testing for the specific element that could be responsible for the deaths is like finding a needle in a haystack. “Unless they’re testing for a wide range of things, they might miss the toxin,” said Chiodo.
John Trestrail, a forensic and clinical toxicologist who runs the Center for the Study of Criminal Poisoning in Los Lunos, New Mexico, has been following the reports from afar.
“At first I thought carbon monoxide poisoning; then I thought organophosphate pesticides,” said Trestail. Then he had another idea: Legionnaire’s disease. Legionnaire’s is a type of pneumonia caused by breathing in water droplets contaminated by the Legionella bacteria, usually from an air conditioning unit or hot water tank.
“There’s something going on," he said. "It’s a hell of a coincidence to have that many people deceased.”
Tourism officials in the Dominican Republic said that the deaths are “isolated incidents” in a statement earlier this month. More than two million U.S. residents visit the Dominican Republic each year. Some are now reconsidering their travel.
Mott, a close family friend of Simoneaux and her husband, had plans to go to the Dominican Republic next month. “I canceled them on Monday,” he said.
Mott said Williams and Simoneaux were "inseparable."
"They’re always together. They visit me at least twice a week. This was their spot," he said, of Jae Flem Cafe in Boutte, La, where the couple got married on May 11.