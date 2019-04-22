A Covington nonprofit billed the Louisiana Medicaid Program for more than $100,000 in behavioral health services that it either didn't provide or provided by using unqualified employees, according to the state Legislative Auditor.
In some cases, the nonprofit Walk With Me billed for counseling services that licensed counselors said they never provided. In others, WWM billed for the work of staff members who weren't qualified to perform counseling and who said their duties involved helping with homework and supervising camp-type activities for children.
The investigative audit, made public Monday, was triggered by complaints from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the state Attorney General's Office.
The audit recommends that the Louisiana Department of Health consult with its legal counsel to review appropriate action, including the recovery of payments.
In all, the nonprofit submitted claims totaling about $725,000 for Medicaid services between January 2015 and August 2018. The Louisiana Department of Health suspended WWM's license in August, citing "credible allegations of fraud."
The following month, all five managed care organizations that operate the state's Medicaid program terminated provider agreements with WWM, which is based in Stafford, Texas but operates in Covington.
Latoyia Porter, who is listed as president of the nonprofit, said that a response to the audit is being prepared. If there are any discrepancies in billing "we will do the honorable thing and recoup the money to Medicaid," she told The Advocate.
Porter said that Walk With Me is no longer providing services. The landlord at the strip mall where its offices were located said that they left several months ago.
Auditors, who conducted interviews and reviewed records, found that some staff members showed an unusually high quantity of services provided on a daily basis. For instance, seven of them billed more than eight hours a day for individual psychosocial rehabilitation sessions.
But a review of documentation for 11 clients showed the patients had received group rather than individual services. Because group services are paid at a lower rate, the error resulted in $18,541 in overpayment to the nonprofit.
The auditor's office says that the nonprofit may have violated state law and its Medicaid service provider agreements.
The nonprofit improperly billed Medicaid at least $34,376 for two staff members who did not perform any services and at least $72,627 for services provided by another found staff members who were not qualified to provide them, according to the report.
Two licensed professional counselors who were interviewed told auditors that they that they didn't provide the services for which WWM billed Medicaid.
Louisiana Department of Health records showed that the nonprofit billed nearly $26,000 for just over 543 hours of individual psychosocial rehabilitation provided by Bahram Dehnadi and another $7,000 for group sessions. Those billings covered a time period from October of 2016 to July of 2017.
"However, Mr. Dehnadi told us he never provided PSR services to WWM clients and only provided group psychotherapy sessions two or three times at WWM's after school camp," the audit said.
The counselor described a relationship of much shorter duration, saying that he had a contract from late 2016 to early 2017 to provide assessments and treatment plans for WWM's clients. He estimated that he completed 50 to 75 of those assessments or plans and gave them to Porter, described as the nonprofit's executive director.
Records also show that WWM billed Medicaid $1,790 for services provided by licensed counselor Brook Capdeboscq from Jan. 1, 2018 to Feb. 8, 2019. But Capdeboscq said she didn't work for the nonprofit during that time.
WWM also billed Medicaid for services provided by four staff members, described by the nonprofit as "servant leaders," even though the employees did not appear to have completed a basic clinical competency training program.
The nonprofit was paid nearly $73,000 for those services, the auditor said.
Tamira Polk, for example, told auditors that she worked off and on for the nonfprofit from 2014 to 2017 in its camps. While working at the afterschool camp, she said he mainly helped children with homework, and organized field trips and activities during the summer camp.
The audit says that Polk was provided with a schedule of billings that listed her as the provider for individual psychosocial rehabilitation services and community psychiatric support services.
"Ms. Polk reviewed the schedule and state that the client names listed were consistent with the clients in her group; however, she never provided counseling services to them."
Walk With Me Community Improvement Center registered to do business in Louisiana in late 2010, according to the audit and Louisiana Secretary of State business filings.
WWM was licensed by the Louisiana Department of Health to provide specialized behavioral services to children, adolescents, adults and families. The nonprofit's Facebook page says it provides social services, youth mentoring, crisis support and after school and summer activities to low-income and at-risk women and children, particularly those affected by domestic violence.