The push to rename a Slidell roadway in honor of an officer Jason Seals, who died after his motorcycle was struck during a funeral procession, took a major step this week.

House Bill 79 seeks to designate the stretch of U.S. 190, Gause Boulevard West, as "Officer Jason Seals Memorial Highway." The designation would stretch from the road's intersection with North Boulevard to its intersection with Front Street in Slidell.

The bill, filed by State Rep. Mary DuBuisson (R-Slidell), was approved unanimously on Monday, with 94 votes to approve.

HB 79 was previously considered by the Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works on April 15, and was moved forward with a vote of 16-0.

+2 Slidell officer Jason Seals, injured in funeral procession accident, has died, officials say Slidell police officer Jason Seals, who was injured in a September motorcycle accident while escorting a funeral procession, has died.

Seals was injured in September and later died as he served as a motorcycle escort during a funeral procession. He was travelling westbound on U.S. 190 just after noon on Sept. 25 when a vehicle pulled in front of him as he left Honaker Funeral Home with the procession.

Seals' motorcycle struck the vehicle and he was thrown from it. He was hospitalized and died from his injuries on Nov. 17. He was laid to rest with full honors on Nov. 21.

The bill also calls for the Department of Transportation and Development to erect and maintain signage bearing the new name.

It next moves to the Senate floor, where it is currently listed as pending introduction. If approved there, it would move to Gov. John Bel Edwards for final approval.