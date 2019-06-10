The district director for U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is running for St. Charles Parish president — the first and perhaps only challenger to embattled President Larry Cochran.
Matt Jewell, 30, officially launched his campaign last week, emphasizing his experience working much of his adult life under Scalise, as well as time as a legislative affairs adviser for the U.S. Department of Energy under President Donald Trump.
The Luling native outlined a number of issues he said the parish needs to address, like improving infrastructure and better drainage. However, he didn’t mention what will likely be a key issue in the Oct. 12 election: Cochran’s legal troubles.
The parish president pleaded no contest in a Jefferson Parish court last month to a 2017 charge of driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to four days of community service and an $803 fine as a first-time offender. Judge Johnny Lee also handed down a four-month suspended prison sentence Cochran may have to serve if he violates the terms of his probation.
The charges stem from a 2017 arrest in Kenner after Cochran’s Chevy Tahoe swerved around the road and hit a neutral ground on Joe Yenni Boulevard. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and a blood test showed he had oxycodone, hydrocodone and oxymorphone — all prescription drugs — in his system. Cochran said the drugs were for kidney stones he had.
“I guess this means I should fill out my resignation papers,” Cochran allegedly told police as he bit off the mouthpiece of a device used to test for the presence of alcohol in a person’s breath. No alcohol was detected.
Still, Cochran — a Democrat in a typically Republican parish — has insisted he will run for re-election this fall, saying that the parish has done well over the past four years.
At the May 13 Parish Council meeting, Cochran publicly apologized, taking responsibility for driving while on the painkillers, and calling the issue an “unnecessary distraction for all the great things we have accomplished together so far during this term of office.”
Jewell, a Republican, said his priorities are “completing 100-year flood protection and improving drainage in order to protect life and property, advancing our infrastructure to spur economic development and promoting the great benefits this parish has to offer.”
With just over four months until election day, it appears the race will stay a two-person one.
Al Suffrin, a longtime member of the St. Charles Parish School Board, had been rumored as planning to run. However, he said he fully intended to do so but decided against it, citing personal reasons.
Qualifying for the election is Aug. 6-8.