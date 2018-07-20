The following candidates qualified for elections on the Nov. 6 ballot:

D = Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

I = Independent

N = No party affiliation

O = Other party

Statewide

Secretary of State 

A.G. Crowe, R

Renee Fontenot Free, D

Julie Stokes, R

Rick Edmonds, R

Thomas J. Kennedy III, R

Kyle Ardoin, R

Heather Cloud, R

Gwen Collins-Grenup, D

Matthew "Matt" Moreau, N

U.S. Representative, 1st Congressional District (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes)

Lee Ann Dugas, D

Jim Francis, D

Frederick "Ferd" Jones, I

Howard Kearney, L

Tammy Savoie, D

Steve Scalise, R

U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes)

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, I

Cedric Richmond, D

Shawndra Rodriguez, N

Jesse Schmidt, N

U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District (St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes)

Justin Dewitt, D

Devin Lance Graham, I

Garret Graves, R

Andie Saizan, D

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st District 

Greg Guidry, R

Richard Ducote, R

State Representative, District 90 (St. Tammany Parish)

Brian Glorioso, R

Sean Morrison, D

John Raymond, R

Mary DuBuisson, R

Orleans Parish

4th Circuit Court of Appeal, Division C

Paula Brown, D

Civil District Court, Division E

Omar Mason, D

Richard Perque, D

Kenneth M. Plaisance, D

Marie Williams, D

Civil District Court Clerk

Jared Brossett, D

Chelsey Richard Napoleon, D

Municipal and Traffic Court Judge, Div. B

Robert E. "Bobby" Jones III, D

Municipal and Traffic Court Judge, Div. F

Joseph B. "Joe" Landry, D

2nd City Court Judge

E. "Teena" Anderson-Trahan, D

2nd City Court Clerk

Darren Lombard, D

1st City Court Clerk

Austin Badon, D

Timothy David Ray, D

2nd City Court Constable 

Edwin Shorty Jr., D

Jefferson Parish

5th Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Division G 

John Molaison Jr., R

Juvenile Court Judge, Section B

Amanda Calogero, R

Jeffrey Hand, R

Jennifer Guillot Womble, R

Michelle Charles, D

School Board 

District 1

Gerard LeBlanc, R

Mark Morgan, I

District 2

Eddie Boudreaux Jr., R

Molly Brunkow, D

Ricky Johnson Sr., D

April Williams, D

Sheldon "Mr. Vince" Vincent Sr., N

District 3

Tiffany Higgins Kuhn, R

Stefan Suazo, I

Mark "Coach T" Terrebonne, R

District 4

Clay Moise, R

Glenn Mayeaux, R

District 5

Dee Dunn, D

Cedric Floyd, D

Penny Frame, R

Simeon Dickerson, D

District 6

Larry Dale, R

District 7

Melinda Doucet, R

Billy North, R

District 8

Marion "Coach" Bonura, R

Chad Nugent, R

District 9

"Sandy" Denapolis-Bosarge, R

Colleen Winkler, R

City of Harahan, Mayor

Tim Baudier, R

Tina Miceli, R

City of Harahan, Police Chief

Tim Walker, R

City of Harahan, Council

Jason Asbill, R

Susan Benton, R

Tommy Budde, R

Eric Chatelain, R

Barbara Crosby-Harney, R 

Gabrielle Izzo, R

Craig Johnston, R

Nathan "Nate" Lepre, R

Patrick McDaniel, R

Bobby Moss, I

John Riehm, N

Darlene Schwartz, R

Carrie Wheeler, R

Bryan "Keko" Whittle Sr., R

St. Tammany Parish

School Board

District 1

Matthew Greene, R

Karin Lorenz Crosby, R

Donald "Don" Flanigan, N

District 2

Lynne Craven, D

Elizabeth B. "Beth" Heintz, R

District 3

Michael J. "Mike" Dirmann, R

District 4

Alicia Breaux, D

Stephen J. "Jack" Loup III, R

District 5

Charles Brandon Harrell, R

Lee P. Barrios, I

District 6

Michael C. Nation, R

District 7

Willie B. Jeter, D

Shelta Richardson, R

District 8

James Lyle, R

Peggy H. Seeley, R

"Mike" Winkler, R

District 9

Sharon Lo Drucker, R

Meg Good Hackney, D

District 10

Ron Bettencourtt, R

District 11

Tammy Lamy, R

Robert R. "Bob" Womack, R

Carlos Yingst, R

Maurice Doucette, D

District 12 

Richard "Rickey" Hursey, R

District 13

James Braud, R

Belinda Parker Brown, D

George R. Macri, D

District 14

Dennis S. Cousin, D

District 15

Robert Broome, I

Lisa Page, R

Marie Wade, D

Abita Springs, Mayor

Greg Lemons, R

John Preble, N

Jessica Lotspeich, N

Dan Curtis, R

George Long, I

Abita Springs, Board of Aldermen

Stewart "ManyLightnings" Eastman, O

Jay Hawkins, D

LeAnn Pinniger Magee, N

Ryan Murphy, R

Evette Randolph, R

Stephen Saussy, R

Regan Contois, I

W. E. "Pat" Patterson, R

Pearl River, Mayor

David McQueen, R

Lora Crawford Cutrer, R

Pearl River, Chief of Police

Chris Culotta, R

Jack Sessions, R

Ronnie Marshall, I

Johnny "JJ" Jennings, R

Pearl River, Board of Aldermen

Bridgett Bennett, R

Angel Galloway, I

Michael W. Hager, R

Joe D. Lee, R

David McGregor, R

Virgil Ray Phillips, N

Claud Stucke, N

Don Thanars, N

Kathryn "Kat" Walsh, R

Folsom, Mayor

Wendell A. Sams, D

Lance Willie, R

Folsom, Board of Aldermen

Shawn J. Dillon, R

George W. Garrett, D

DeAnna Richardson Mingo, N

Jill Palmer Mathies, R

Plaquemines Parish

President

Amos J. Cormier, R

Kirk Lepine, R

Burghart H. Turner, D

Parish Council 

District 1

John L. Barthelemy Jr., D

District 2

W. "Beau" Black, R

Michael "Mike" Dobrowolski, I

District 3

Corey Arbourgh, R

David Clark, R

Daniel "Danny" Hingle, R

District 4

Stuart J. Guey Jr., R

Irvin Juneau, I

District 5

Wayne Meyers, R

Benedict "Benny" Rousselle, R

District 6

Trudy Newberry, R

Sharon Branan, D

District 7

Keith Espadron Jr., D

Garland Ingraham Sr., D

Carlton M. LaFrance Sr., D

District 8 

Jay Friedman, I

Kerry Lincoln, D

Richie Blink Jr., I

District 9

Kathleen Avist Antoine, D

Mark "Hobbo" Cognevich, N

Nicole Williams, D

School Board

District 1

Darilyn "NuNu" Demolle-Turner, D

District 2

Daniel Morrill, R

District 3

Niko Tesvich, N

District 4

Joyce Lamkin, D

District 5

Christopher Huff, I

Shayne Meyers, R

William "Bill" Mertz, R

District 6

Fran Bayhi-Martinez, R

District 7

Bobby Ingraham, D

Robin Louise Parker, D

Eric G. Phillips Sr., D

District 8 

Paul Lemaire, D

District 9

Jennifer Sanger, D

Justice of the Peace, Ward 4

No candidates

St. Bernard Parish

34th Judicial District Court Judge, Division D

Gregory Rome, R

Darren Roy, D

School Board

District 1

Katherine Karcher Lemoine, D

District 2

William "Bill" Egan, D

District 3

Darleen Asevedo, N

District 4

Sean K. Warner, O

District 5

Joe Long Sr., R

Dennis Bradley, D

District 6

Hugh Craft, D

District 7

Diana B. Dysart, D

District 8 

Cliff M. Englande, I

District 9

Keisa Rodney, O

Shelton Smith, D

District 10

Carl Gaines Jr., D

Rosiland White, D

District 11 

Donald D. Campbell Sr., R

St. Charles Parish

School Board

District 1

Ellis Alexander Sr., N

District 2

Melinda Bernard, R

Barbara Fuselier, R

District 3

Dennis Naquin, R

Joe Larré, R

District 4

Nicole Dufrene, R

C.H. "Sonny" Savoie, D

District 5

John Smith, D

District 6

John "Jay" Robichaux, I

District 7

Arthur A. "Art" Aucoin, N

District 8

Alex L. Suffrin, I

St. John the Baptist Parish

School Board

District 1

Charo Bossier-Holden, D

District 2

Albert "Ali" Burl III, D

Carl V. Monica, D

District 3

Gerald Keller, R

District 4

Pearl Foreman, D

Patrick H. Sanders, D

District 5

Clarissa "Reesce" Alvis, D

Sherry DeFrancesch, I

District 6

Keith A. Jones, D

Raven Warren, N

District 7

Corey Hutchinson, N

Phillip Johnson, D

District 8 

Debra Schum, D

Russ Wise, N

District 9

Shawn Wallace, D

District 10

Nia Mitchell, D

District 11 

Shondrell Perrilloux, I

Clarence Triche, D 

Lisa Tregre-Wilder, D

