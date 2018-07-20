The following candidates qualified for elections on the Nov. 6 ballot:
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
I = Independent
N = No party affiliation
O = Other party
Statewide
Secretary of State
A.G. Crowe, R
Renee Fontenot Free, D
Julie Stokes, R
Rick Edmonds, R
Thomas J. Kennedy III, R
Kyle Ardoin, R
Heather Cloud, R
Gwen Collins-Grenup, D
Matthew "Matt" Moreau, N
U.S. Representative, 1st Congressional District (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes)
Lee Ann Dugas, D
Jim Francis, D
Frederick "Ferd" Jones, I
Howard Kearney, L
Tammy Savoie, D
Steve Scalise, R
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes)
Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, I
Cedric Richmond, D
Shawndra Rodriguez, N
Jesse Schmidt, N
U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District (St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes)
Justin Dewitt, D
Devin Lance Graham, I
Garret Graves, R
Andie Saizan, D
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st District
Greg Guidry, R
Richard Ducote, R
State Representative, District 90 (St. Tammany Parish)
Brian Glorioso, R
Sean Morrison, D
John Raymond, R
Mary DuBuisson, R
Orleans Parish
4th Circuit Court of Appeal, Division C
Paula Brown, D
Civil District Court, Division E
Omar Mason, D
Richard Perque, D
Kenneth M. Plaisance, D
Marie Williams, D
Civil District Court Clerk
Jared Brossett, D
Chelsey Richard Napoleon, D
Municipal and Traffic Court Judge, Div. B
Robert E. "Bobby" Jones III, D
Municipal and Traffic Court Judge, Div. F
Joseph B. "Joe" Landry, D
2nd City Court Judge
E. "Teena" Anderson-Trahan, D
2nd City Court Clerk
Darren Lombard, D
1st City Court Clerk
Austin Badon, D
Timothy David Ray, D
2nd City Court Constable
Edwin Shorty Jr., D
Jefferson Parish
5th Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Division G
John Molaison Jr., R
Juvenile Court Judge, Section B
Amanda Calogero, R
Jeffrey Hand, R
Jennifer Guillot Womble, R
Michelle Charles, D
School Board
District 1
Gerard LeBlanc, R
Mark Morgan, I
District 2
Eddie Boudreaux Jr., R
Molly Brunkow, D
Ricky Johnson Sr., D
April Williams, D
Sheldon "Mr. Vince" Vincent Sr., N
District 3
Tiffany Higgins Kuhn, R
Stefan Suazo, I
Mark "Coach T" Terrebonne, R
District 4
Clay Moise, R
Glenn Mayeaux, R
District 5
Dee Dunn, D
Cedric Floyd, D
Penny Frame, R
Simeon Dickerson, D
District 6
Larry Dale, R
District 7
Melinda Doucet, R
Billy North, R
District 8
Marion "Coach" Bonura, R
Chad Nugent, R
District 9
"Sandy" Denapolis-Bosarge, R
Colleen Winkler, R
City of Harahan, Mayor
Tim Baudier, R
Tina Miceli, R
City of Harahan, Police Chief
Tim Walker, R
City of Harahan, Council
Jason Asbill, R
Susan Benton, R
Tommy Budde, R
Eric Chatelain, R
Barbara Crosby-Harney, R
Gabrielle Izzo, R
Craig Johnston, R
Nathan "Nate" Lepre, R
Patrick McDaniel, R
Bobby Moss, I
John Riehm, N
Darlene Schwartz, R
Carrie Wheeler, R
Bryan "Keko" Whittle Sr., R
St. Tammany Parish
School Board
District 1
Matthew Greene, R
Karin Lorenz Crosby, R
Donald "Don" Flanigan, N
District 2
Lynne Craven, D
Elizabeth B. "Beth" Heintz, R
District 3
Michael J. "Mike" Dirmann, R
District 4
Alicia Breaux, D
Stephen J. "Jack" Loup III, R
District 5
Charles Brandon Harrell, R
Lee P. Barrios, I
District 6
Michael C. Nation, R
District 7
Willie B. Jeter, D
Shelta Richardson, R
District 8
James Lyle, R
Peggy H. Seeley, R
"Mike" Winkler, R
District 9
Sharon Lo Drucker, R
Meg Good Hackney, D
District 10
Ron Bettencourtt, R
District 11
Tammy Lamy, R
Robert R. "Bob" Womack, R
Carlos Yingst, R
Maurice Doucette, D
District 12
Richard "Rickey" Hursey, R
District 13
James Braud, R
Belinda Parker Brown, D
George R. Macri, D
District 14
Dennis S. Cousin, D
District 15
Robert Broome, I
Lisa Page, R
Marie Wade, D
Abita Springs, Mayor
Greg Lemons, R
John Preble, N
Jessica Lotspeich, N
Dan Curtis, R
George Long, I
Abita Springs, Board of Aldermen
Stewart "ManyLightnings" Eastman, O
Jay Hawkins, D
LeAnn Pinniger Magee, N
Ryan Murphy, R
Evette Randolph, R
Stephen Saussy, R
Regan Contois, I
W. E. "Pat" Patterson, R
Pearl River, Mayor
David McQueen, R
Lora Crawford Cutrer, R
Pearl River, Chief of Police
Chris Culotta, R
Jack Sessions, R
Ronnie Marshall, I
Johnny "JJ" Jennings, R
Pearl River, Board of Aldermen
Bridgett Bennett, R
Angel Galloway, I
Michael W. Hager, R
Joe D. Lee, R
David McGregor, R
Virgil Ray Phillips, N
Claud Stucke, N
Don Thanars, N
Kathryn "Kat" Walsh, R
Folsom, Mayor
Wendell A. Sams, D
Lance Willie, R
Folsom, Board of Aldermen
Shawn J. Dillon, R
George W. Garrett, D
DeAnna Richardson Mingo, N
Jill Palmer Mathies, R
Plaquemines Parish
President
Amos J. Cormier, R
Kirk Lepine, R
Burghart H. Turner, D
Parish Council
District 1
John L. Barthelemy Jr., D
District 2
W. "Beau" Black, R
Michael "Mike" Dobrowolski, I
District 3
Corey Arbourgh, R
David Clark, R
Daniel "Danny" Hingle, R
District 4
Stuart J. Guey Jr., R
Irvin Juneau, I
District 5
Wayne Meyers, R
Benedict "Benny" Rousselle, R
District 6
Trudy Newberry, R
Sharon Branan, D
District 7
Keith Espadron Jr., D
Garland Ingraham Sr., D
Carlton M. LaFrance Sr., D
District 8
Jay Friedman, I
Kerry Lincoln, D
Richie Blink Jr., I
District 9
Kathleen Avist Antoine, D
Mark "Hobbo" Cognevich, N
Nicole Williams, D
School Board
District 1
Darilyn "NuNu" Demolle-Turner, D
District 2
Daniel Morrill, R
District 3
Niko Tesvich, N
District 4
Joyce Lamkin, D
District 5
Christopher Huff, I
Shayne Meyers, R
William "Bill" Mertz, R
District 6
Fran Bayhi-Martinez, R
District 7
Bobby Ingraham, D
Robin Louise Parker, D
Eric G. Phillips Sr., D
District 8
Paul Lemaire, D
District 9
Jennifer Sanger, D
Justice of the Peace, Ward 4
No candidates
St. Bernard Parish
34th Judicial District Court Judge, Division D
Gregory Rome, R
Darren Roy, D
School Board
District 1
Katherine Karcher Lemoine, D
District 2
William "Bill" Egan, D
District 3
Darleen Asevedo, N
District 4
Sean K. Warner, O
District 5
Joe Long Sr., R
Dennis Bradley, D
District 6
Hugh Craft, D
District 7
Diana B. Dysart, D
District 8
Cliff M. Englande, I
District 9
Keisa Rodney, O
Shelton Smith, D
District 10
Carl Gaines Jr., D
Rosiland White, D
District 11
Donald D. Campbell Sr., R
St. Charles Parish
School Board
District 1
Ellis Alexander Sr., N
District 2
Melinda Bernard, R
Barbara Fuselier, R
District 3
Dennis Naquin, R
Joe Larré, R
District 4
Nicole Dufrene, R
C.H. "Sonny" Savoie, D
District 5
John Smith, D
District 6
John "Jay" Robichaux, I
District 7
Arthur A. "Art" Aucoin, N
District 8
Alex L. Suffrin, I
St. John the Baptist Parish
School Board
District 1
Charo Bossier-Holden, D
District 2
Albert "Ali" Burl III, D
Carl V. Monica, D
District 3
Gerald Keller, R
District 4
Pearl Foreman, D
Patrick H. Sanders, D
District 5
Clarissa "Reesce" Alvis, D
Sherry DeFrancesch, I
District 6
Keith A. Jones, D
Raven Warren, N
District 7
Corey Hutchinson, N
Phillip Johnson, D
District 8
Debra Schum, D
Russ Wise, N
District 9
Shawn Wallace, D
District 10
Nia Mitchell, D
District 11
Shondrell Perrilloux, I
Clarence Triche, D
Lisa Tregre-Wilder, D