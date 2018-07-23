WASHINGTON — Steve Scalise’s conservative political views haven’t shifted over the past year. But the size of his megaphone has grown dramatically.

Scalise said he hasn’t softened views on health care, gun rights, taxes and other issues that made him a leader in the conservative GOP’s right wing. His high-profile recovery from a near-fatal gunshot wound in June 2017 made the Jefferson Parish congressman the focus of major media attention.

“It’s given me a bigger national profile to help advocate for the things that I ran on, the conservative values I ran on,” Scalise told The Advocate in an interview this month.

“Right after the shooting, and especially after the Las Vegas shooting (in October), a lot of national reporters were asking me if now I’d changed my position on gun rights and was for gun control,” Scalise said. “I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ In fact, it strengthened my support for the Second Amendment.”

Scalise said the ordeal also helped seal a close relationship with President Donald Trump, who visited Scalise in the hospital. Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been an unabashed defender of the oft-controversial president and an outspoken champion of Trump’s legislative agenda.

“We had a really good relationship before but we formed an even stronger bond after,” Scalise said.

The 52-year-old lawmaker is now eyeing a potential promotion on Capitol Hill, even as a handful of candidates back in the New Orleans suburbs have launched their own long-shot plans to knock Scalise out of office.

At least a couple of Scalise’s challengers — Democrats Lee Ann Dugas, Jim Francis and Tammy Savoie; Libertarian Howard Kearney; and Independent Frederick “Fred” Jones — have said Scalise’s rejection of gun-control proposals helped inspire their candidacies and criticized him for pushing the national Republican agenda.

Scalise’s challengers face a steep climb against the five-term congressman. Republicans usually win big in the suburban New Orleans 1st Congressional District and have held the seat since 1977. It previously belonged to fellow Republicans Bobby Jindal, David Vitter and Bob Livingston.

Scalise hasn’t faced a close race since winning his suburban New Orleans congressional seat in 2008 — and he has raised millions in campaign contributions over the past year.

Speaking with The Advocate before last week’s qualifying deadline to run this fall, Scalise said he’s been focused on campaigning for some of his more vulnerable House colleagues. He’s crisscrossed the country since January to rake in more than $5.5 million in donations this year alone. This month, he’s visited Pennsylvania and Tennessee to stump for swing-district Republicans facing formidable Democratic opponents this fall.

Scalise framed his extensive cross-country fundraising and campaigning as part of an effort “to make sure (House Minority Leader) Nancy Pelosi isn’t speaker.”

If Scalise’s Republicans can hold onto their majority — a potentially tough task, given a wave of Republican retirements and anti-Trump enthusiasm among Democratic voters — it’ll mean a big potential promotion for Scalise.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, is retiring at the end of the year, opening up the possibility that Scalise could move up a slot in House leadership to become majority leader — or even leapfrog current Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California.

Scalise has endorsed McCarthy for the potential job. But some of the House GOP's most conservative members — whose may wind up deciding any race for the speakership — have in the past signaled a possible preference for Scalise.

No House member from Louisiana, Scalise noted, has served as majority leader since U.S. Rep. Hale Boggs, D-New Orleans. Boggs held the post for nearly two years before the plane Boggs was flying in disappeared in Alaska in 1972. Livingston, now an influential D.C. lobbyist, was in line to succeed Georgia Republican Newt Gingrich as House speaker in 1998 but resigned before taking the gavel after acknowledging an extramarital affair.

Scalise cited the possible promotion in Congress as a prime reason he's not interested in running against Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, in 2019.

“I have an opportunity to move up higher and have more influence in shaping the direction of the country,” said Scalise. “I’m already majority whip and will have more opportunities — but we (Republicans) need to keep the majority, get work done and get the economy moving.”

Lingering physical problems from being shot haven’t slowed down his campaigning or work on Capitol Hill, Scalise said, though he still walks with a pair of crutches and doesn’t move as quickly as he once did. The shooter attacked congressional Republicans at an early morning practice ahead of the annual charity baseball game between the GOP and Democratic lawmakers.

Scalise said the bullet — which smashed through his hip, destroyed bones and damaged organs — also caused significant damage to the nerves in his left foot. A physical therapist puts Scalise through a daily routine of stretches and exercises to rebuild strength and balance.

This year’s Congressional Baseball Game — played at Nationals Park in D.C. on the anniversary of the shooting — ended up giving Scalise the chance to show off just how far he’s come physically since. The team’s manager, Texas Republican Rep. Joe Barton, put Scalise in as the starting Republican second baseman.

California Democrat Raul Ruiz ripped a grounder on the game’s first pitch toward Scalise’s right. The still-hobbled lawmaker managed to shuffle and backhand the ball — falling to his knees — before making the throw to first for the out.

“A week before that, I couldn’t have made that play because I didn’t have the mobility,” said Scalise. “It was an unreal moment. Just suiting up and being in the dugout would’ve been enough for me.”

