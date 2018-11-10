Waking up in the early morning of June 14, 2017, Congressman Steve Scalise had no idea he’d soon be facing the most harrowing ordeal of his life. The Jefferson Parish lawmaker — a gregarious and well-liked rising star of the Republican Party — was on his way to suburban Virginia for a congressional baseball practice ahead of a charity game.
An out-of-work and angry 66-year-old Illinois man named James Hodgkinson — who’d spewed growing amounts of vitriol against conservatives in online posts — was readying an ambush on Scalise and his fellow Republicans that, were it not for the prompt response of Scalise’s security detail and local police, could’ve become the deadliest political assassination in the nation’s history.
Scalise recounts the fateful day — and the grueling months of surgery and recovery that followed — in a new book to be published Tuesday. In it, Scalise describes the gunman’s attack as “a starting gun of sorts” for a huge cast of people from widely varied backgrounds who raced to save Scalise, aided his recovery and prayed for his survival.
“I hope even the most cynical among you will acknowledge that what this story suggests most of all is that there’s something very unique and very powerful about you, about all of us,” Scalise writes in the book.
Below is an excerpt from the book, “Back in the Game: One Gunman, Countless Heroes and the Fight for My Life.” It’s been edited and condensed.
You may have heard the story of this baseball shooting and moved on, never having known how seriously some of us were hurt, how close to death we were.
You may not have known how long the road to recovery has been and how much of it still lies ahead. Certainly, there have been many, much bigger tragedies, affecting many more people, since that day.
Still, I — one man struggling to survive — received so much support, and so many prayers, and so many gestures from so many far-flung places, I felt like I was being lifted up by the entire nation.
6:56 AM
All the grounders are coming to middle infield, and I am scooping them up and firing them over to first base without bobbling even one of them. I am in my rhythm, in the zone, scooping and throwing, scooping and throwing, my body feeling good, my 51-year-old frame feeling lithe and elastic.
Suddenly I notice how the last hint of that faint morning chill has cooked off to make way for a pure, early summer heat, and then there is a bang. I think, That’s okay; it’s nothing. I’m still standing there in the sun thinking about strategy and Cedric’s fastball and my family and my son’s first U2 concert and a tractor — I see a tractor and the noise makes sense, except there’s no one on the tractor. There’s another noise, and I can’t force it out anymore; I have to allow this new reality to press itself in on me, that someone is shooting.
It’s strange though; gunfire and baseball don’t fit together, and it’s also strange that there’s a kind of numbness around my waist. A kind of pressure, like a lineman has lowered his shoulder and given me a shove.
But it’s not a shove. It’s a large 7.62 caliber bullet moving at high velocity that has entered my hip and hit my femur, and my leg has effectively detonated. The support structure that keeps the whole architecture of my body upright is now a broken-apart puzzle, and there’s no exit wound, so there’s nowhere for all that energy to go. But all the damage is internal. Except for one almost imperceptibly small hole in my baseball pants, it’s invisible from the outside.
6:56 AM
There’s a word for what’s happening to me: exsanguination. My body is emptying itself of blood. I’m bleeding so much that I will die. I’m painting the field with a two-foot-wide brush stroke of blood, but mixed in with the grass it doesn’t look so much like blood. It’s not really red but brown, like the grass decided to die as I moved past.
The gunfire hasn’t stopped. Someone is still coming after me.
But strangely, it isn’t fear that’s overtaking me. It’s just a very clear goal. I have to get away from the gunfire. I’m inching away from it, and at any moment, whoever’s shooting might walk up to me, casual as you like, and execute me on the ground. I feel like all that’s stopping him is that I’m escaping. At an excruciatingly slow pace.
Then it happens. I lose control of my arms. I can’t move them, I can’t make them do anything at all, and I know what I need to do.
With my face in the dirt, grass and dew filling my nostrils, I begin to pray.
And as I do, I see clearly big church doors opening, and I see, framed there like an angel, a young woman. I feel I recognize her. I know her. She’s mine. It’s my daughter, Madison; it’s the grown-up version of my 10-year-old daughter, 15 or 20 years in the future, standing in a wedding dress, framed by those big doors. She’s alone. There’s no one next to her. No one’s there to walk her down the aisle, because she has no father. Because I’m not there for her.
I feel a twist in my gut, and now I know what I need to pray for. Please God, I pray, don’t let Madison walk down the aisle alone. Please, she’s daddy’s little girl. Let me be there. Please, just let me be there with her. Please God, let me see my family again; let me see Jen and the kids again.
The shooting changes.
It doesn’t stop. In fact, it seems to increase. But it becomes a different kind of sound. I can tell that it’s coming from somewhere new. A different sound means a different caliber. I know what that means.
It means we’re shooting back.
7:17 AM
I hear “Shooter down,” and there’s a flurry of motion.
I hear — or maybe I feel? — footsteps. They’re running to the gunman. [Rep. Mike] Conaway [R-Texas] has been yelling at me for three minutes, but it feels like Conaway has been whispering gently to me for half an hour. Anyway, now it’s done.
The gunman has been apprehended.
It’s all over.
I hear noise, but there are no more gunshots.
I hear that sound which is really the absence of sound, like when a lawnmower shuts off, and you’ve almost forgotten a lawnmower was on in the first place. No more gunshots.
[U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent] Dave [Bailey, a member of Scalise’s security detail,] is over me. [Rep.] Brad [Wenstrup, R-Ohio] is over me. All of a sudden, I notice that everybody is over me, all my colleagues pulled in close to me. [Republican lobbyist] Brian Kelly is there. He’s not wearing a shirt. Why is your shirt off? Put your shirt back on!
Brad takes charge. Brad starts asking me questions.
Strange questions, basic questions, questions that have nothing to do with anything.
“How many fingers am I holding up?” “What day is it?”
“What position are you playing?” “Can you count to five for me?”
Of course I can count to five, Brad.
He’s extremely calm. Why is Brad so calm? Does he not understand I’ve been shot? It seems like Brad and I are just having a conversation — a strange conversation, about extremely, basic things — and his tone is what it might have been had we been discussing the day’s vote schedule.
7:26 AM
I ask the person standing over me for his phone. Or her phone. I’m thinking, I need to speak to my wife. I’m exhausted. Everything is shutting down. I know this is all bad; it’s all really, really bad. Jen needs to hear my voice. Jen needs to hear my voice, and she needs to hear it right now, because it might be the last time she ever will. I need a phone. There’s a phone in my hand. Somehow, I’m able to recite her number. I can hear it ringing.
Jen, please, pick up. I need to talk to you. Please, please Jen, just pick up.
The phone rings once, twice, but there’s no answer. She doesn’t pick up. Jen, please.
It goes to voicemail. I leave the kind of message you leave for someone you love when you know you’ll never see them again. When you want to say exactly what they need to know, so you just open up your heart. I leave her a message she won’t hear, won’t even know is there, for almost a week, and that she will never, ever share with anyone. And that’s the last thing I remember, before I fade off into oblivion.
Everything goes dark.
7:30 AM
JENNIFER SCALISE
“Jennifer, this is Jeff Flake.”
While I was in the ambulance, Jeff [a Republican senator from Arizona] was outside, calling Jen from my phone. Jen’s mind was still scrolling through worst-case scenarios and wasn’t immediately placing faces with the names of all 535 members of Congress. Jeff Flake?
“I’m at baseball practice with Steve.”
Who is this? Jeff Flake must be some new intern or something.
“Okay. . . .”
Jen could hear that Jeff was breathing heavily, and she heard commotion behind him. She knew something was wrong. She felt she knew what it was: I’d had a heart attack.
“Hello, Jennifer? I’m at pract—”
“Where’s Steve?”
Jen was silent for a moment.
“Do you have the news on?”
“No, I don’t have the news on. Where’s Steve? I don’t have the news on. Tell me what’s going on.”
“Well, there was a shooter at practice this morning.”
Jen fell to her knees.
“Let me talk to Steve.”
“Well, uh — they’re working with him right now. He’s been hit.”
7:52 AM
TRAUMA BAY 2
From the moment they wheeled me into Trauma Bay 2, the team knew I was in trouble. Susan Kennedy didn’t need to hook me up to instruments to know I was on the brink.
My skin was pallid, gray, and dead looking. My cognitive function was in rapid decline. I’d lost more than a fifth of the fluid in my body already. I’d lost so much blood that my veins were deflating. My heart rate was spiking because my heart was trying to pump a smaller amount of blood up to my brain, but it wasn’t working. I was basically unconscious already. I was mumbling, but registering nothing. My body temperature had plummeted. I was going into a death spiral, a cycle of functions shutting down, each critical system failure compounding another.
The team surrounded me and got to work.
8:20 AM
JACK SAVA, M.D.
At around 8:20 AM, Dr. Sava received a text message from his partner, Dr. Anthony Shiflett: “He looks bad, heading to the OR.”
Sava took one look and thought I was at imminent risk of death. I didn’t have a blood pressure anyone could measure. Brad’s tourniquet had already been removed, but Sava could tell right away that without that tourniquet, I would have been dead before getting to the hospital. Brad had given me a chance. It wasn’t a great chance. But it was a chance.
